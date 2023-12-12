Bigg Boss 17, Dec. 11, 2023: ‘Woh ghar gusse ke wajahse hi arbar hua’; Munawar Faruqui on his broken marriage

Bigg Boss 17, Dec. 11, 2023: As the days progress, contestants in Bigg Boss 17 forge deeper connections, revealing authentic facets of their personalities. While some guard their personal lives, others openly share their stories. Notably, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, typically private about his divorce, opened up in tonight's episode. In a candid moment, he shared insights into his personal life with a select group of housemates, breaking the barriers of hesitation. The unfolding dynamics showcase the raw and unfiltered realities within the house, providing the audience with a genuine glimpse into each contestant's journey.

Munawar Faruqui blames anger for his failed marriage:

In the previous episode, Munawar Faruqui openly shared the hurdles he faced to reach his current position and the emotional trauma following his mother's demise. Although he had been reserved about his ex-wife and divorce in the past, a conversation with Aishwarya, Arun, and Mannara in the garden area made him reflect on his personal life.

Speaking of his early struggles, Munawar revealed that after his mother's death at the age of 14, he and his father moved to Mumbai. Starting with a limited income of 60 rs per day to which he expressed how happy he was then as they did not have much money. Aishwarya, curious about his marital journey, asked, “Teri shaadi fir kab hui, kisne karayi?” (When did you get married and who arranged it), he disclosed, "Gharwalon ne hi" (My family arranged it). However, when questioned about the reasons behind the marriage's failure, Munawar chose not to answer, stating, "I don't want to say about her, but it didn't work out."

The conversation took a more intimate turn when the Ghum hai kisikey pyaar mein actress questioned Munawar about the birth of his son soon after marriage. Confirming, Munawar shared the revelation of discovering his ex-wife's remarriage while his son was with him. He cross-checked this information by contacting his son's maternal grandfather.

Aishwarya asked if his ex-wife didn’t care about her son not being with her, to which he shook his head in denial as if to confirm Aishwarya’s statement. Munawar, also defended her, stating that judgment should be avoided, as people take necessary steps to move on in life. Aishwarya emphasized how people often regret their decisions later in life. The 31 year old then responded, “Gussa barbad kar deta hai, woh ghar gusse ke wajahse hi barbad hua hai'' (Anger ruins everything, anger was the reason why their marriage was destroyed). Mannara then questioned if he and his ex wife did not get along because of anger, miscommunication or misunderstanding, to which the comedian responded, “I don't want to say anything”.

During a past episode wherein a diwali task was conducted as to whoever wins will get a special present from their respective families, Munawar’s son’s video clip was shared with him and the moment Munawar saw the video he got extremely emotional.

