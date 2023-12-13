Bigg Boss 17, Dec. 12, 2023: Is Isha Malviya jealous of Mannara Chopra over boyfriend Samarth Jurel?

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been the talk of the town ever since the couple were seen having intimate and close moments with each other. The couple have had their moments where Samarth's jealousy of Isha's closeness to Abhishek Kumar (Isha's ex-boyfriend) was visible to many. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya was seen concerned about Mannara's closeness with her boyfriend, Samarth, which later led to an argument between the couple.

Isha shares her concerns with Vicky-Ankita:

Isha sat in the kitchen area and told Ankita Lokhande, "Mannara bohot baat karti hai Samarth se," (Mannara talks too much with Samarth) to which Lokhande replied, "Toh Samarth bhi toh karta hai." (Even Samarth does the same). Isha then mentioned that she didn't mind it much, but at times she felt extremely weird as Mannara kept advising Samarth on his dressing sense. She continued, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki woh hai girlfriend ke main hu."(I doubt at times, whether she’s his girlfriend or I am). Vicky Jain added to the conversation by saying that Mannara has that risky zone, "Usko as a friend hum carry nahi kar sakte."(We cannot carry her as a friend), Isha expressed her concerns, saying that she wasn't insecure, but when people made fun of Mannara Chopra and Samarth's closeness, he didn't deny it, and it might project in the wrong way outside.

Samarth and Isha get into an argument:

Post Isha's talk with Vicky and Ankita, the housemates were seen sitting in the garden area, wherein the Udariyaan actress said, "Abhi baat karenge apan."(We’ll talk now). The scene then shifted to the duo, where Isha told Samarth, "Vicky ne tease kiya mujhe, Samarth aur Mannara abhi time spend kar rahe hain." (Vicky teased me over yours and Mannara’s closeness) Samarth then questioned Malviya, "Yeh topic pe pehle baat kisne kari, tune kari yaa unhone?"(You initiated this topic or they did?). Isha denied the answer to the question, saying she doesn't clearly remember.

Agitated, Samarth was seen leaving the room, supposedly to confront Vicky and Ankita, but was stopped by Isha. He then said, "Inn dono pati-patni, joh ek number ke ghochu hai, joh khud pehle humpe aake chadte the, tu unse baat kar rahi hai!" (You're talking to these so-called husband-wife duo, who are complete idiots, the ones who used to come and argue with us first!) Jurel called all these talks nonsense, to which Isha responded that she just expressed her feelings with the couple. Samarth told Isha that Vicky might use this against them in the future in fights. He also told Isha that if she feels bad about anything, she must confide in him first, as he does the same.

Samarth to Isha: "Maalum hai aapki upbringing thodi si kharab hai"

Later, at midnight, the couple was again seen discussing the same matter, where Isha complained that Samarth didn't compliment her enough but told other girls what looked good on them and what didn't, saying, "Mannara yeh achha lagta hai, yeh pehno. Woh achha lagta hai, woh pehno." (Mannara, this looks good wear this. That looks good, wear that). Samarth, in return, told her that she did the same and didn't compliment him. Isha refused, saying she always complimented him, and the housemates were witnesses to this.

Samarth left the scenario, then said, "Itni dikkat hai toh mat raho saathme" (If you have problems, don’t be with me), and called Isha's talks cheap. "Aap itni cheap baaatein mat karo Isha, maalum hai aapki upbringing thodi kharab hai,"(Don't talk such cheap things, Isha. It's evident your upbringing is a bit questionable.) said Jurel. Shocked, Isha asked Samarth to mind his language and not bring up her upbringing as that would be indirectly a comment on her parents. She left the room, saying, "Yeh toh sach hai baat, tu deta hai dusri ladkiyo pe dhyaan, tujhe nahi hai mere baare mein kuch."(This is the truth. You pay attention to other girls; you don't care about me).

Later, the 19 year old, engaged in a conversation with the Manikarnika actress, stating, "Main ek ladki hu, mujhe jalan lagti hai. Main hoti hu jealous, aap chahe toh mujhe de do jealous wala tag. Woh mera boyfriend hai, mujhe kyu nahi bura lagega" (I am a woman, and I feel jealous. If you want, you can label me as someone who gets jealous. He is my boyfriend, why wouldn't I feel bad?), Ankita empathized with Isha's situation, sharing that even Vicky doesn't compliment her. “Main yeh same cheez Vicky ko kehti hu ki, main taras jaati hu ki tu meri taarif kare" (I tell the same thing to Vicky – I feel a sense of longing for your appreciation,). Isha further conveyed to Ankita that she has certain expectations from Samarth, and she does experience jealousy, a feeling beyond her control. In a separate discussion.

Rinku Dhawan and Samarth were also observed conversing about the same matter.

