Bigg Boss 17, Dec. 13, 2023: Captaincy task starts with a twist, THIS contestant becomes first captain
Strap: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, the first captaincy task of the season was conducted. Know more about who became the captain of BB 17.
First captaincy task takes place
Munawar Faruqui declared as the first captain of Bigg Boss 17
Ankita Lokhande disappointed with Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss 17: With growing intensity and competition inside the house of Bigg Boss 17, contestants have been trying their level best in order to look extraordinary and fight for their survival in the house. One such competition took place in tonight's latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, wherein the contestants competed with each other.
First Captaincy task:
In the task narrated by Rinku Dhawan, contestants were instructed to wear a piece of faux flesh around their necks. Against the eerie backdrop of vulture sounds, participants were required to run towards a red line positioned near a dummy vulture effigy. Only the first three contestants to reach this line were to gain the privilege to nominate individuals they wished to eliminate from the captaincy race.
One by one contestants followed the instructions, each taking their turn in the challenging task. As the task unfolded and participants were gradually excluded, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui remained as the final two contenders. Samarth Jurel then dashed towards the red line and wrote Mannara Chopra's name. This action disqualified her from the task, hence declaring Munawar Faruqui as the winner of the challenge and first captain of the house.
Watch the promo here
For the uninitiated, captains within the BB house enjoy the privilege of being free from their duties, assigning chores to others, and managing the house as they wish. Similar perks were accorded to Munawar as he secured the position of captaincy.
Following the captaincy task, Ankita Lokhande appeared visibly upset as Aishwarya Sharma ousted her from the captaincy task by naming her. She engaged in discussions with other housemates, expressing her discontent. According to the Manikarnika actress, Sharma held grudges and targeted her. Later, the two were observed engaged in a heated verbal spat.
