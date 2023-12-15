Bigg Boss 17, Dec 14, 2023: ‘Main tere liye hi roungi na’; teary-eyed Isha Malviya to Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 14, 2023: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya was seen in tears seeking solace in Ankita Lokhande's company. She opened up about her dissatisfaction with her boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, and shared her expectations and needs in the relationship. The other housemates also got involved in the conversation. In tonight's episode, the 23-year-old had a follow-up discussion with Isha regarding her emotional state, extending the drama within the house.

Isha tells Samarth she feels lonely:

In a recent interaction between Udaariyaan actors Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, the former had an emotional breakdown. The conversation began with Samarth questioning Isha about airing their personal disagreements in front of the entire house, particularly involving Mannara Chopra, who was not directly involved or aware of the situation.

Samarth continued, inquiring about Isha's mention of his compliments to Mannara and the perceived lack of attention towards her. Isha Malviya expressed, “Meko bura lagg raha tha” (I was feeling bad), to which Samarth responded “Toh bolna mujhe, kya maine jaake kisise iss topic par baat kari?” (Then please share with me, did I ever talk about this topic with anyone else?).

Isha conveyed her belief that Samarth Jurel did not have feelings for her, to which he replied, “Mera iss topic ke liye feelings nahi hai, sada hua sa topic hai. Mera kuch hai hi nahi.” (I don’t have feeling for this particular topic, it’s a waste and I don’t have anything to do with it). Samarth suggested that if she believed he didn't have feelings for her, she was free to end the relationship. In response, Isha weepingly expressed her loneliness, “Mujhe bohot akela lagg raha hai, bass itna hi pata hai.” (I feel lonely that’s all I know).

Samarth, in turn, mentioned that he had been dealing with a lot from her, and if she thought he didn't love her, she could choose to leave. The 19 year old, tearfully stated, "Tu mera apna insaan hai toh tujhse hi hongi meri expectations yaar" (You are my own, so naturally, I have expectations from you). She went on to complain about his lack of understanding and impulsive remarks.

Frustrated Samarth remarked that he was confused, as she couldn't make him understand, nor could she comprehend her feelings.

