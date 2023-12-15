Bigg Boss 17, Dec. 14, 2023: Munawar Faruqui requests Bigg Boss to discontinue Ankita Lokhande’s treatment

Bigg Boss 17: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 that aired tonight, Munawar Faruqui, as the house captain, was made to hear a specific audio clip in which Ankita Lokhande engaged in a conversation with her medical team. Upon being made aware of this audio tape, Munawar made a decision, deeming it unfair to the other contestants. In response to the situation, Munawar took decisive action.

Munawar Faruqui’s conversation with Bigg Boss in the Archive room

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the captain of the house following his victory in the captaincy task. As a captain, Munawar was granted the privilege of hearing a concealed conversation between Ankita Lokhande and a member of her medical team.

The audio unveiled Ankita initiating the dialogue with, "Kaisi hai, dekh rahi hai Bigg Boss?" (How are you? Have you been watching Bigg Boss). The Pavitra Rishta actress proceeded to inquire if the lady had met her mother, stating, "Itna hum ladte bhi nahi, jitna dikh gaya hoga pata hai?" (We don’t even fight that much as it must’ve been shown), to which the lady responded, "Tum jaisi bandi ho, waise hi chalo" (Be the way you are).

The conversation unfolded further as Ankita questioned, "Kaisi lagg rahi hu main screen pe? Woh bhi nahi bol sakti kya?" (How am I looking on-screen? Are you not allowed to speak about this also). The lady conveyed that she cannot comment on the matter. The actress then asked if she didn't appear pleased, although an immediate reassurance came from the lady that she was looking good. Further, the lady told Ankita that she is going to be busy once the show ends.

Following the conclusion of the audio, Bigg Boss asked for Munawar's opinion on the conversation between the medical professional and Ankita Lokhande. Munawar stated that providing Ankita with knowledge of the outside world was unfair to the other contestants. The comedian also inquired if Bigg Boss wanted him to take specific actions in response. However, Bigg Boss reminded Munawar of his authority as the captain, empowering him to decide what he thinks is suitable for the house.

Munawar Faruqui takes a stern decision

After exiting the archive room, Munawar took a moment to reflect on the situation at hand. During this contemplation, Ankita approached him, expressing concern and inquiring about his presence in the archive room. He, with a nod, conveyed that everything was fine. In response, Ankita commended him for being the first captain of the house, acknowledging his capability to perform well. Munawar Faruqui, in return, asked Ankita whether he should voice his concerns if he noticed unfairness due to a close friend in the house. And Ankita encouraged him to take a stand.

Following this, Munawar asked the contestants to gather in the living area, where he disclosed the events in the archive room, sharing parts from the audio. He requested the contestants to express their perspectives. Aishwarya Sharma said, "During their treatment, waha pe Bigg Boss ki team rehti hai saathme, agar team nahi rehti hai toh problem hai, agar rehti hai toh I don't have any issue" (During their treatment, is the team of Bigg Boss present over there, if not then I have an issue, otherwise it’s all good).

Several contestants, including Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan, and Arun Mahashetty, voiced their disapproval of continuing Ankita’s treatment and called it unfair to them and other housemates.

In response to the discussions, Munawar Faruqui decided to request Bigg Boss to discontinue Ankita Lokhande’s scalp treatment until the show's end. This left Ankita visibly upset, and questions were raised about the patch treatment facility provided to Vicky Jain, Ankita’s husband.

Concerns were expressed that Vicky Jain might misuse this privilege to gain knowledge of the outside world. Despite the objections, the facility for Vicky was not discontinued by the housemates. Ankita was seen in tears, apologizing to her husband, Vicky Jain, for the situation that had occurred.

