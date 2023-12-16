Bigg Boss 17, Dec 15: Salman Khan calls out Munawar's game; 'Aap interest nahi dikha rahe hain ghar mein'

Bigg Boss 17, December 15: On today's Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Munawar Faruqui. He gave him a long lecture and called his game uninteresting. He also mentioned that the contestant continues repeating his sob story constantly, and it won't work inside the Bigg Boss 17 house anymore. The host schooled the contestant almost throughout the entire episode.

Salman Khan calls Munawar Faruqui' non-committal'

The episode started with contestants participating in the task of throwing mud at the contestant who they thought was arrogant. Nobody chooses Munawar Faruqui, and when Salman Khan arrives for the weekend ka vaar, he brings this up. He asks the contestants to pick a lighter word than 'ghamand'. Later, he himself answers that the word he is looking for is 'ahankari', and that describes Munawar Faruqui.

He also calls Munawar Faruqui non-committal. He asks the other contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house the word's meaning. While Ankita Lokhande says that she doesn't know, Isha Malviya and Rinku Dhawan explain the meaning of the word. The host also called his game strategy weak.

He says, "Aap interest nahi dikha rahe ho ghar mein (You are not showing interest inside the house) Is ghar mein aapki dosti ho, dushmani ho, harr baat ko adhura chod dete ho. (Be it your friendship or enmity, you leave everything incomplete) Sach baat toh yeh hai Munawar ki kal is ghar se nikal bhi jaate hai toh iss ghar ki story par koi farq nahi padega (The truth is even if Munawar leaves this house tomorrow, it won't make a difference to the story of this house)."

Further, the Bollywood actor calls Munawar and Anurag two sides of the same coin. He says that Munawar should stop talking about his past, his struggles, and his sob stories, as it seems he is doing it for sympathy. He also asks the housemates if there's any problem between Anurag and Munawar, to which they agree.

