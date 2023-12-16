Bigg Boss 17, Dec 16: ‘Bahar kisi aur ko maat pakad lena’, Abhishek Kumar says as Khanzaadi leaves house

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 16: It was the Weekend Ka Vaar and that time of the show when one of the nominated contestants is set to leave the house. Salman Khan announced that Khanzaadi, who got the lowest votes from the audience would leave the house. Housemate Abhishek Kumar bid a teary goodbye to the contestant.

Khanzaadi gets evicted from Bigg Boss 17

Among the contestants, four housemates- Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, and Abhishek Kumar were nominated. The host of the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asks the four nominated contestants to enter the activity room. They stand in front of graves with their names written on them.

Salman Khan asks them to press the buzzer on the count of three and the first person to press the buzzer will be saved. However, there will be a consequence. The kitchen of the house will open only for 12 hours a week. Abhishek Kumar is the first to press the buzzer and gets saved.

However, Salman Khan says tha he was already on the safe side as he didn’t receive the lowest votes. He takes Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan’s name. She asks the host if he is serious.

In response, Salman Khan asks her if she is happy because she has been wanting to go home for a long time. But she replies that she took an oath that she would not complain and want to exit the house.

Abhishek Kumar cries and says to the evicted contestant, “Bahar kisi aur ko pakad maatt lena. (Do not go after somebody else outside).” Anurag Dobhal also gets visibly upset and cries. As all the contestants gather to bid Khanzaadi goodbye, Abhishek Kumar breaks down. Khanzaadi asks him to stop crying and hugs him. He says, “Wait karna bahar. (Wait for me outside)”

Khanzaadi hugs everyone and leaves the Bigg Boss 17 house with a smile. Anurag Dobhal asks her if she is happy and she says that she is genuinely happy this time. Later, Ankita Lokhande is seen consoling Abhishek as the latter breaks down.

