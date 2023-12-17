Bigg Boss 17, Dec 16: Isha Malviya cries after Samarth Jurel screams at her for THIS reason

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 16: Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar- this triangle has been a topic of discussion since the beginning. While the attention has shifted to other contestants now, they continue to enjoy considerable spotlight.

In today's weekend ka vaar episode, the three grabbed headlines again as Samarth lost his temper and screamed at Isha for speaking to Abhishek.

Samarth Jurel loses his temper and screams at Isha Malviya

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya graced the Bigg Boss 17 house tonight. They hosted a few fun games with the contestants. In one of the games, they showed a message, and the contestants had to guess who said it. Abhishek Kumar's message had a conversation of Vicky Jain about him and Khanzaadi.

After they left, Abhishek Kumar talked to Isha Malviya and asked her why she was talking about them with other contestants inside the house. He says that whatever happened between him and Isha is past, and he never talks about it with others. To this, Isha responds that she will continue to do so. At this time, Samarth Jurel comes outside and sees them talking.

Samarth, Isha's current boyfriend, screams at her in front of everyone and leaves. Isha goes and cries silently in a corner. A few housemates remarked that they had never seen Samartth screaming like this. As Isha goes inside to talk to Samarth, he locks himself inside the washroom. Even after coming out, he refuses to speak to Isha.

Mannara Chopra intervenes and says that his anger is not justified. Isha explained herself and said that Abhishek had called him for 2 minutes, and they had discussed their issues. Mannara says that if somebody calls us, we should respond instead of walking away, and that is what Isha was doing.

Samarth says he cannot tolerate seeing Isha and Abhishek together as the latter has said many cheap things about her. He says that he cannot remove those things from his mind. Isha continued explaining herself and said she would never hurt him intentionally.

