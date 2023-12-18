Bigg Boss 17, Dec 17: Isha Malviya feels Munawar Faruqui is being soft towards Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 17: Post Weekend Ka Vaar, contestants were seen discussing the ‘12 hour’ time limit they were provided by Bigg Boss as the kitchen timing for the entire week. During eviction, Abhishek Kumar pressed the buzzer in order to save himself from the eviction which is why the housemates found themselves in this situation.

Isha Malviya notices Munawar’s softness towards Mannara:

Post the announcement of new kitchen timing, contestants were seen discussing the same.Two participants, while preparing dishes before the kitchen's reopening, were halted by the house captain, Munawar Faruqui. Although, when Isha Malviya questioned him about not asking Mannara to stop working in the kitchen, Munawar defended himself saying that he had asked Mannara to stop as well. Isha complained that he rudely asked the other two contestants to stop working whereas his tone towards Mannara was quite soft.

Mannara Chopra came into Munawar Faruqui’s support saying, “Mujhe bhi hurt hua, par main dikhati nahi. Chal thik hai, Meko bhi usne same way mein bola (Even I am hurt, but I don’t show it. Let it go. He used the same tone with me)”. Mannara was also seen having a conversation with a fellow housemate discussing Isha’s interference in every topic. Further she continued supporting Munawar saying, “Woh pressure mein hoga yaar. Thoda banda adjust karke chal sakta hai, meko nahi pata woh beechme kyu bol rahi hai. (He must be under pressure. One can adjust a little, I have no idea why she is interfering so much).”

Post this, Isha was seen discussing the similar situation with another roommate of hers wherein they discussed Munawar’s behavior after he became the captain of the house. Contestants later were also seen arguing over the same situation aggressively.

