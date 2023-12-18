Bigg Boss 17, Dec 17: "Peeche peeche thodi jaaugi", Mannara Chopra on detaching from Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 Dec 17, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 has been the talk of the town ever since it has aired. Many controversies and controversial contestants are a part of this show. From growing intensity to intriguing twists, the show has become more competitive and fierce. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra was seen discussing the game with Abhishek Kumar and Anurag Dobhal, as she accepted her detachment from other housemates.

Mannara Chopra admits detachment:

Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Anurag Dobhal were sitting inside a bedroom wherein, Chopra began the conversation saying, “Ab kisiki bahar ki kya fan following hai woh pata nahi. But, hu toh ladege last tak. (We aren’t aware of people’s fan following outside the house. Yet, we will fight till the end)”. She continues saying that they, as individuals, will strive to become something here, no matter what happens. Whoever remains active and entertaining throughout the entire show stands firm on their individuality, expresses what they were feeling since day one, at least she was.

She continued saying, “Main toh kabhi kisi group mein nahi thi, abhi bhi nahi hu. Joh ekhada bacha hai, usse bhi tod sakti hu main, I don’t care. (I wasn’t a part of any group ever. And, if there’s any group left, I am capable of breaking that one as well, I don’t care)”. To which Abhishek Sharma called her a ‘sherni’ (lioness).

Mannara also said that they haven’t come here to please anyone or to keep running behind them hinting towards Munawar Faruqui as post Weekend Ka Vaar he was seen maintaining distance from Mannara as she tried consoling him. She continued saying, “Kisine aapko bohot bohot lambi baat boli, mujhe bhi boli do ghante tak. Par meko pata hai usne apni kaam ki baat beechme kab boli. Aur jab usne mujhe apne kaam ki baat boli, Maine apna dimaag chalaya. Kya woh kaam ki baat mere kaam ki baat hai, ke woh uske kaam ke liye hai. (Someone spoke to me for a very long time, like two hours. But I know when they spoke about their work in the middle. And when they talked to me about their work, I used my mind. Whether that work is related to my work, or is it for their work.)”

Watch the promo of BB here

Abhishek then interrupted and shared with Mannara his observation, “Maine ek cheez aapki note ki hai, ki aap thoda logo se detach hogaye ho. Apne mein zyada rehte ho. Ab aap kisike paas nahi jaate. Jaise, Munawar ya Isha, Samarth, Rider (Anurag Dobhal.(I have noticed one thing that you have become a bit detached from people. You stay more within yourself now. Now you don't go to anyone. Like, Munawar or Isha, Samarth, Rider (Anurag Dobhal). He also confirmed if she doesn’t care if these people come to her and if that is how she has set her mind. To which Mannara Chopra nods her head accepting his comment and says, “Probably haa (Probably yes).”

