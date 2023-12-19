Bigg Boss 17, Dec 18: ‘I am pretending I am dating her’; Munawar Faruqui on his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi

Bigg Boss 17, December 18: Bigg Boss 17 is all set to get fiery as the makers have introduced Ayesha Khan as a wild card contestant inside the house. The social media influencer claims she has a history with the standup comedian Munawar Faruqui. In today’s episode, she entered the house when Munawar was in the archive room interacting with Bigg Boss.

Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui

As soon as Ayesha Khan enters, she and Munawar Faruqui have a showdown about the latter’s dating history. She makes some serious allegations against him. Ayesha says that Munawar has been going around telling everyone on national television that he is in a relationship.

Ayesha warns Munawar that she has given all proof and documents to her team outside, so he should not lie. The latter explains everything that happened in the last few months. In his conversation with Ayesha, he says he lied to her and apologizes.

Ayesha claims that Munawar was two-timing as he is going around the Bigg Boss 17 house, saying that he has a girlfriend outside. But before entering the house, he asked her out. She also says that it’s Munawar’s go-to move to ask out a girl by asking her to come to his show.

Munawar calmly explains that he broke up with his girlfriend, Nazila, a few months before entering the house. He admits that he has been pretending to be still together with her on the show because he didn’t get closure before entering the Bigg Boss house. He also adds that after entering the house, he realized that he would want to get back with her.

He also explains the situation to the housemates also. Mannara Chopra seems supportive and asks him to cheer up. In today’s episode, Munawar also breaks down after coming out of the archive room. He admits that he messed up, and now he needs to pay the price.

After everyone leaves, Rinku Dhawan and Mannara Chopra sit with him and try to explain where he went wrong and how he should handle things.

