Bigg Boss 17, Dec 18: ‘I am pretending I am dating her’; Munawar Faruqui on his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi
In today's (Dec 18) episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui makes interesting revelations. Ayesha Khan, who claims to have a history with him, enters the show and confronts him.
Bigg Boss 17, December 18: Bigg Boss 17 is all set to get fiery as the makers have introduced Ayesha Khan as a wild card contestant inside the house. The social media influencer claims she has a history with the standup comedian Munawar Faruqui. In today’s episode, she entered the house when Munawar was in the archive room interacting with Bigg Boss.
Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui
As soon as Ayesha Khan enters, she and Munawar Faruqui have a showdown about the latter’s dating history. She makes some serious allegations against him. Ayesha says that Munawar has been going around telling everyone on national television that he is in a relationship.
Ayesha warns Munawar that she has given all proof and documents to her team outside, so he should not lie. The latter explains everything that happened in the last few months. In his conversation with Ayesha, he says he lied to her and apologizes.
Ayesha claims that Munawar was two-timing as he is going around the Bigg Boss 17 house, saying that he has a girlfriend outside. But before entering the house, he asked her out. She also says that it’s Munawar’s go-to move to ask out a girl by asking her to come to his show.
Munawar calmly explains that he broke up with his girlfriend, Nazila, a few months before entering the house. He admits that he has been pretending to be still together with her on the show because he didn’t get closure before entering the Bigg Boss house. He also adds that after entering the house, he realized that he would want to get back with her.
He also explains the situation to the housemates also. Mannara Chopra seems supportive and asks him to cheer up. In today’s episode, Munawar also breaks down after coming out of the archive room. He admits that he messed up, and now he needs to pay the price.
After everyone leaves, Rinku Dhawan and Mannara Chopra sit with him and try to explain where he went wrong and how he should handle things.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Aly Goni backs Munawar Faruqui after Ayesha Khan enters show to EXPOSE him
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more