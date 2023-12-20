Bigg Boss 17, Dec 19: Mannara Chopra gets into verbal spat with Ankita Lokhande, calls her ‘stupid’
In today's (Dec 20) episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande get into a fight. The two end up calling each other names.
Bigg Boss 17, Dec 19: Today’s Bigg Boss 17 episode started with Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan talking about their issues. Munawar broke down, while Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, and Abhishek Kumar consoled him. Another highlight of the episode was Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande’s fight. The two got into a verbal spat and called each other names.
Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande get into fight
Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt are seen seated in the garden area. Ankita Lokhande can be seen sitting in a distance. Mannara says, “She is so stupid, such an idiot, so dumb. Bahar se koi bhi aaye isko puchna hai mein kyase dikh rahi hu, are you nuts?” Others seated with her do not comment.
Mannara continues and says that Ankita is very selfish and self-centred. She also brings up how Ankita being a friend of Munawar is keeping the attention on herself. Suddenly, Ankita calls Mannara and says that if she has so many problems, then she can say that on her face. She says, “Hamesha pith peeche maat boliye. Samne aake boliye. (Don’t talk behind my back)”
Ankita calls Ayesha and says that last day she made a mistake, but immediately rectified it. Ayesha agrees with Ankita. Mannara hits back saying that she is not afraid to say it out loud in front of everyone. While Ankita thinks Mannara was not aware that Ankita was present there, Mannara says she was aware of her presence.
As Ankita Lokhande gets up to leave, she says to Munawar, “Please Munna ispe vishwas maat karna, ye double-faced ladki hain. She is a galat sangat for you.” Ankita also calls Mannara 'gadhi'.
Aishwarya sits there silently and laughs. Mannara continues mocking Ankita and says, “Jaiye aap lipstick lagake aaiye, phir puchiye aap kayse lag rahe ho. (Put on lipstick first and then ask how you are looking).”
Later, the Pavitra Rishta actress says to Vicky Jain that she made one mistake and now everyone is rubbing that on her face. She also says that they should not trust anybody inside the house and adds, “Ye khali drama karti hain. (She only does drama).” The Bigg Boss 17 contestant says that to her husband in the presence of Mannara.
