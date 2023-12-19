Bigg Boss 17, Dec 19: Munawar Faruqui apologizes to Ayesha Khan, says ‘I should be receiving hate’

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 19: Bigg Boss 17 took a different turn as Ayesha Khan, who claimed to have a history with contestant Munawar Faruqui, entered the house yesterday. Upon entering the house, she confronted the stand-up comedian and raised some serious allegations against him. She even accused Munawar of two-timing.

In today's episode, Faruqui says sorry to her, but she refuses to accept the apology.

Munawar Faruqui says sorry to Ayesha Khan

Around 4 am at night, Munawar Faruqui goes to sit on the sofa beside Ayesha Khan. As he sits, Ayesha Khan says to him, "Aapko kuch bolna hai toh bolo. (Go ahead if you want to say something)." The two have a conversation, and Ayesha Khan brings up again that Munawar was two-timing with her.

Munawar apologizes to Ayesha. However, the latter does not react and says, "I can't accept your apology right now unless I see differences in your actions." The social media influencer also explains how he messed up everything, even in his ex-girlfriend's life. She says, "Put yourself in her shoes, seh pate aap ye? (Could you have tolerated this?) Imagine the hate she is getting for being Munawar Faruqui's ex or for being your girlfriend, whatever your relationship status is."

Munawar replies, "I am the person who should be getting hate. I have done things, and these are consequences." He also adds that he is not saying sorry to gain sympathy and says, "Mein jaha pe hu is waqt, mein koi sympathy ke liye nahi kr raha hu. Aur jo realizations ka baat hain wo dikh jayega (The place where I am now, I am not doing this for sympathy, And about realizations, you will see...)"

As Ayesha Khan leaves, Munawar can be heard saying, "Allah, please forgive me."

Later, in the garden area, other Bigg Boss 17 contestants can be seen consoling Munawar as he cries. Rinku Dhawan hugs him and says he realized his mistakes, which is more important than anything. Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar also sat with him and explained.

