Bigg Boss 17, Dec 20, 2023: Bigg Boss announces guilt-free nominations; Check out nominated contestants

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 20, 2023: The dynamics of the Bigg Boss 17 house have shifted since Ayesha Khan, who claims to have a history with contestant Munawar Faruqui, entered the house. All the attention was on the two contestants for two days. Now, it seems they are back on cordial terms and focusing on the game. In today’s episode, Bigg Boss gave the contestants an interesting nomination task. The nominated contestants were Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anurag Dobhal.

Nominated contestants of the week

On Day 66, Bigg Boss calls all the contestants to the activity area. As they gather, they are introduced to the nomination task of the week. A huge frog is placed in the area and each contestant is called to kiss the frog. Upon kissing the frog, the contestant who is called can select one contestant who, in return, can put forward their nominations.

Before the contestants gather in the activity room, a message from Bigg Boss shows, ‘Aaj kisi k bhi guilt nahi hoga…’ Munawar calls Ayesha to see the message. Ankita, who was also present there asks if it’s about nominations.

Neil Bhatt has been nominated since the end of the season, so Bigg Boss announced that no one can take his name. Isha Malviya is the first contestant called by Bigg Boss. She selects Samarth Jurel, who takes the name of Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma for nominations.

Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui also nominated Aishwarya. Most contestants state that Aishwarya has no game of her own and she is like a shadow of her husband, Neil. One also states that it’s difficult to communicate with her inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

After a lot of chaos and argument, Bigg Boss calls the captain of the house, Munawar to select one contestant who will be up for nomination. He takes Anurag’s name and says that he makes connections inside the house to fulfil his personal interests.

In the end, Bigg Boss announces Aishwarya, Ankita, Neil, and Anurag as the nominated contestants up for elimination for this week on Bigg Boss 17.

