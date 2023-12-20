Bigg Boss 17, Dec 20, 2023: Contestants discuss Mannara Chopra’s feelings for Munawar Faruqui; actress REACTS

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 20, 2023: Today's Bigg Boss 17 episode started with the contestants discussing Munawar Faruqui's connection with Mannara Chopra. They discuss why Ayesha Khan's entry and what Munawar is going through affect Mannara. She also sheds tears as she explains how close they have been. Read along to know the entire incident that happened in tonight's episode.

Mannara Chopra on his connection with Munawar Faruqui

Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, and Anurag Dobhal are seen seated together outside in the garden area of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Anurag Dobhal is heard asking Mannara why she has been so low since Ayesha Khan's entry. He also says that the Zid actress is sitting alone and has let the incident get inside her head.

Aishwarya intervenes and asks Mannara Chopra why Ayesha's entry and her history with the comedian-rapper bother her so much. She says that she should be honest with her feelings.

In response, Mannara explains, "Munna ke saath mera ayesa equation hain is ghar mein; when I was at my lowest, he brought me out. Mein kahi pe bhi baithi rahu, wo shaam ko aake 2 minute bhi baithke mere saath baat karega. (I have a good equation with Munna in this house. Whenever I sit alone, he makes time to sit with me.)"

Mannara and Aishwarya also get into an argument about who pokes each other. Aishwarya says that she has never been the one to mock others; she leaves a situation if she does not like it.

Before lunch, Anurag Dobhal also sits with Mannara to explain her situation. He says that everyone sees what they show others. As a result, it has been evident that Munawar and Mannara have a romantic angle. He also says maybe that's why Mannara has been so down since she got to know about Munwar and Ayesha's history.

Later at night, Isha Malviya sits with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Anurag Donhal and says, "Mannara ke liye jo word hain, wi hain dependent. Usse lagta hain ek strong contestant ke saath hum hain, toh automatically hum bhi upar jayenge. (The word for Mannara is dependent. She feels that if she is with a strong competitor, she will automatically go up.)" They also discuss that Mannara is unable to accept the fact that Munawar Faruqui is moving away from her.

