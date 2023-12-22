Bigg Boss 17, Dec 21, 2023: Ayesha Khan says she won’t see Munawar Faruqui’s face after going outside

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 21, 2023: Bigg Boss viewers are currently busy talking about two contestants inside the house- Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. The latter entered the house last weekend and confronted the stand-up comedian about the allegations she brought up against him. She claimed that the two had history outside the house.

Ayesha Khan won’t see Munawar Faruqui’s face outside Bigg Boss 17 house

Contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house have been talking about how Ayesha Khan entered the house and raised allegations against Munwar Faruqui, but within a day the two are getting along really well. In today’s episode, Isha Malviya was heard telling Ayesha Khan that she thinks Munawar is falling for her.

As Isha and Ayesha sit in the dressing area, she says, “Do din pehle wo bol raha tha ki bahar jo mere liye wait kar raha hai, if she leaves, I will be fu**ed.” She also mentions how Munawar has made it clear on the show that he is loyal to his ex-girlfriend Nazila. For the unversed, Ayesha brought it in front of the viewers and the housemates that Munawar broke up with Nazila before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Isha further says, “Munawar is getting attracted to you. Usko dekhke laag raha hain ki wo happy zone mein aa gaye hain. Aap jo bol rahe ho wo sun rahe hain, aap jo shirt choose kar rahe ho, wo pehen liya.”

She advises that this is not a bad thing, but Munawar should take responsibility for his feelings. He should acknowledge that he is falling for her. Ayesha remains silent and listens. As Munawar enters, Isha continues saying and says that she is not afraid of speaking the truth.

Later, Mannara is seen sitting with Ayesha Khan under the stairs. Mannara asks the current status of their relationship. Ayesha replies, “I don’t want to see him after going out of the house. I think he feels the same.” She also makes it clear that just because she knows him from outside the house, she is being good with him.

Later, Rinku Dhawan also sits with Munawar Faruqui and talks about the same. She says that everyone inside the house is noticing how he and Ayesha got back on good terms. The actress advises him to get on the right track.