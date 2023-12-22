Bigg Boss 17, Dec 21, 2023: Isha Malviya gets selected as next captain after Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 21, 2023: In today’s episode, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task and gave contestants the chance to select the 2nd captain of the house. Munawar Faruqui was the first captain of the house and after him, Isha Malviya was selected as the captain. However, the decision was taken after much chaos and argument.

Isha Malviya gets selected as captain of the house

Isha Malviya, the youngest contestant of the house is now the captain of the Bigg Boss 17 house. During the captain nomination task, Bigg Boss asks Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain to select their respective teammates. Neil Bhatt from Team A selects Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Arun, Rinku Dhawan, and Anurag Dobhal. Vicky Jain from Team B selects the rest of the contestants. Munawar Faruqui acts as the moderator of the task.

Both teams are placed at their workstations where they will pack the boxes. Aishwarya from Team A and Ankita from Team B are quality check managers. The rest of the teammates steal apples from the trees as long as the music plays. Later, each of the quality supervisors checks the other team’s box of apples.

While Team B wins with two boxes of apples, Team A’s boxes get rejected. Both teams get into arguments over the parameters of apple’s quality. Aishwarya demands recheck of the first approved boxes, but Munawar rejects her plea.

As Team B is declared the winner, they are asked to choose one person from the team to be the next captain. Team A discusses that they will select either Ankita or Vicky as the captain. They sarcastically call them ‘Guru ji’ and ‘Guru maa’.

While a few contestants nominate Ankita initially, they change their minds and start nominating themselves. Mannara also declares that she has two votes and she wants to be the captain. Bigg Boss intervenes and scolds the contestants for not coming up with a decision even after spending considerable time.

After the chaos, Team B decides that they don’t want to let this opportunity go and declares Isha as the captain. Everyone congratulate her and the actress seemed very happy about the decision.

