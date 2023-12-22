Bigg Boss 17, Dec 22, 2023: Mannara Chopra reacts as Munawar Faruqui calls her hypocrite

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 22, 2023: In yesterday’s episode Munawar Faruqui called Mannara Chopra hypocrite. It happened after the captain nomination task when Team B was given the responsibility to select the captain, and Mannara who pitched her name didn’t choose other contestants. After Munawar, who was the ‘sanchalak’ of the task called her a hypocrite, she took Isha Malviya’s name.

Mannara reacts to being called hypocrite

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra interacted with Bigg Boss about her emotions and how she is doing after Ayesha Khan entered the house. The contestant admitted that she has a soft corner for the standup comedian and also called herself an emotional fool.

After taking her exit from the confession room, Mannara sits in the garden area where Munawar joins her. Munawar tries to talk to her about why he called her a hypocrite. But Mannara tells him that he should hang out with his hypocrite friends.

Munawar Faruqui tells Mannara, “I called you hypocrite because you changed your opinion. You took Isha’s name during nomination.” However, Mannara explains that she changed her opinion after Munawar called her a hypocrite. The latter says that this is where she went wrong as she shouldn’t have changed her opinion.

Mannara also tells Munawar that she has never called out Munawar for his hypocrisy. The two also continue this conversation at the dressing room in the presence of Ayesha.

Later Munawar and Ayesha are seen sitting together in the dressing room. There, Munawar tells Ayesha, “Mannara kal confession room se aane ke baad wo change ho gayi hain. Pehle ayesa huya hain wo badhi badhi baat ka sorry boli hain meine... (Mannarra has changed after coming back from the confession room. I have told her sorry for the big issues before) I will figure it out.”

He also goes to Abhishek Kumar and talks about it. The former says that he tried to talk to Mannara about this the previous day. Munawar tells him that Mannara is not ready to accept his apology this time.

Mannara and Munawar have shared a strong bond since the beginning of the show. And now it’s time to see if their equations will change after this conflict.

