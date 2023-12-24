Bigg Boss 17, Dec 23: Ayesha Khan claims Munawar Faruqui was lying about staying with his son for six months

Munawar Faruqui's personal life has been all out in the open, all thanks to his stint in Bigg Boss 17. While Faruqui claimed to be in a relationship, Bigg Boss makers sent a girl who claimed that Munawar Faruqui two-timed her. Ayesha Khan entered the show and revealed many secrets regarding Munawar Faruqui.

Ayesha revealed yet another important detail about Munawar Faruqui's life that shocked the contestants of the show.

Ayesha Khan claimed that Munawar Faruqui wasn't staying with son

In a chat with Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan stated that everybody is questioning her and telling her that her actions do not match her words. However, she wishes not to divulge other secrets about the rapper-comedian as they've decided to be in the show amicably.

She further revealed that she was also trying to determine whether what Munawar told her was true or false. She revealed that Munawar has been claiming to stay with his son for six months. However, Munawar and Ayesha have been together for the last two months. She said that this means he lied about this as well.

She added that his son came to stay with him only a week ago.

Ayesha Khan claims that Munawar Faruqui painted a negative image of ex-girlfriend Nazila

In one of the earlier conversations, Ayesha revealed that Munawar told her that the reason behind his break-up with ex-girlfriend Nazila was that she was very toxic and abusive. She stated that she had met the girl and that she was extremely pure-hearted and innocent.

Ayesha also revealed that Munawar Faruqui told her that Nazila charged him a bomb for featuring in a music video with him and she wouldn't have done that if she was genuinely in love with him.

Munawar Faruqui's emotional breakdown

After Ayesha Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 17, on several occasions, Munawar had an emotional breakdown wherein he confessed to wronging both Nazila and Ayesha. He apologized to Ayesha with folded hands and said he would try to make things right with Nazila after the show.

