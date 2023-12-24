Bigg Boss 17, Dec 23: Ayesha Khan collapses; Mannara Chopra notices romantic side of Munawar Faruqui

Weekend Ka Vaar is here! Tonight's episode (Dec 23) of Bigg Boss 17 was a disappointment for everyone who tuned in to the show to see Salman Khan's impeccable hosting style and his opinions on the current affairs of the house. The episode had Khan giving out anchor links, while the entire episode was filled with Mannara Chopra-Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's fiasco.

In the episode, wildcard entrant Ayesha Khan collapsed after suffering a blackout.

Ayesha Khan's medical emergency led to Munawar Faruqui's care

While Munawar has been spending most of his time with Ayesha, his care increased as Khan suffered a blackout and collapsed. Ankita told Munwar that Ayesha had a blackout, and she collapsed the moment she got up from her bed. Munawar rushed to Khan to enquire about her health.

Later, Munawar witnessed Khan's health deteriorating and asked Bigg Boss to call her in the medical room. He asked her to get up and walk towards the medical room. As she started to walk, she collapsed. Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra came to her rescue, and she was taken to the medical room.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Munawar stood outside the medical room and waited for Ayesha while she was getting her treatment done. He made sure to be with her the entire time.

Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande discuss Munawar-Ayesha angle

Mannara Chopra told Ankita that she is seeing Munawar's romantic side for the first time, and it's quite weird and awkward. She mentions that she has always seen Munawar in a very mature light, and seeing him do these little things for Ayesha makes her feel weird.

Ankita Lokhande agreed to Mannara's observation and said she could understand what she was trying to say.

Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra's rift

In the episode, Ayesha Khan slyly commented on Mannara Chopra, which made her feel awkward. Mannara later confronted Ayesha for her comment. Ayesha apologized to her and stated that she didn't say anything in the wrong context. She also stated that she would maintain distance from Mannara as she seemed to take her words out of context.

Mannara Chopra's major emotional breakdown

Unable to deal with the emotional pressure, Mannara Chopra suffered a major burnout incident as she broke down in tears thinking about her feelings. In her conversation with Isha and Samarth, Mannara revealed that she is unable to understand what exactly is hurting her and why she is feeling what she is feeling.

Isha, Samarth, and Ankita tried to comfort her and tried to hear her out. Isha told Mannara that Munawar is trying to be on good terms with Ayesha so she doesn't open her mouth and reveal more of his secrets.

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's showdown

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui had their biggest fight of the season, and for the first time, Munawar confronted Mannara in a sarcastic tone and also showed her a mirror.

When Mannara said she saw her two friends (Munawar and Anurag) sitting in two different corners, she realized that she couldn't be with any of them; Munawar told him that he felt the same when his friends (Abhishek, Ankita, Vicky, and Mannara) fight among themselves.

Munawar stated that Mannara felt the emotional pang within a day or two, but he has been dealing with the same issue for three months.

