Bigg Boss 17, Dec 24: Neil Bhatt lashes out at Isha Malviya after she evicts Aishwarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 24: Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode consisted witnessed a lot of twists and turns as the current captain, Isha Malviya, received a special power. In tonight's episode, nominated contestants Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande were in the danger zone to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. In a surprising turn of events, Bigg Boss asked Isha Malviya to choose one person from the nominated contestants to evict from the house.

Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma

Bigg Boss called up Isha Malviya in the archive room and explained to her the importance of holding the captain's position. Bigg Boss told Isha that a book consisting of contestants' mistakes is in the archive room. Bigg Boss asked Isha to read the book that had a list of mistakes made by the nominated contestants. Bigg Boss even showed small clips when Neil, Aishwarya, Ankita, and Anurag violated the rules.

Bigg Boss then asks Isha to evict a contestant based on the rules they violated during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. Isha asked Bigg Boss whether she has to only evict based on the rules broken. She further expressed her wish to evict the contestant on the basis of her equation. Bigg Boss told Isha to take a decision.

Isha mentioned how Anurag Dobhal has violated many rules compared to the other nominated contestants. However, she further told Bigg Boss how she feels that Aishwarya Sharma has not yet unveiled her real personality. Isha tells Bigg Boss that she wishes to save Anurag despite his mistakes as she shares a good bond with him. Thus, Isha decides to evict Aishwarya Sharma.

After Isha exits the archive room, Bigg Boss reveals to all the contestants that Isha was provided the power to evict a contestant from the nominated contestants. Bigg Boss informed all that Isha has chosen to evict Aishwarya from the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Aishwarya then bids goodbye to all the contestants before she exits Bigg Boss's house. As Aishwarya prepares to step out, Ankita Lokhande gets teary-eyed seeing Neil and Aishwarya. Bigg Boss then shows the clips to the contestants of the rules that they violated. After watching all the clips, Neil Bhatt loses his calm and lashes out at Isha for making a bad decision.

Rinku Dhawan and Munawar Faruqui also call out Isha's decision and slam her for making a wrong decision. Isha and Neil lock horns as she states that she made a decision based on her equations. She informs the inmates why she chose Anurag over Aishwarya and tells them that she wants to use the power in her favor.

Rinku slams Isha and states that she is insecure about Aishwarya. Ankita Lokhande tells Rinku how Anurag violated many rules, and he was at fault. Rinku expresses anger as Anurag is safe despite breaking several rules. Ankita apologizes to Neil as she feels bad for him after Aishwarya's eviction.

While talking to Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain expresses joy over Aishwarya's eviction. Munawar slams him for being insensitive. On the other hand, Isha explains to Abhishek the reason behind her decision and mentions how she chose her friendship over right and wrong.

Mannara Chopra tells Isha that she made a wrong decision by saving Anurag as he often violates the rules and argues with Salman Khan. However, Isha mentions the same reason again, citing how she wanted to save him because of their bond.

