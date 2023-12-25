Bigg Boss 17, Dec 24: 'You look needy and desperate': Why did Salman Khan say this to Mannara Chopra?

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 24: Today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17 was full of Christmas vibes as Abdu Rozik and Raveena Tandon graced the show to celebrate the festivities with the contestants. Apart from this, in tonight's weekend ka vaar episode, host Salman Khan questioned contestants for talking to Mannara Chopra at their convenience. He even stated that Mannara looks desperate on national Television.

Salman Khan questions Rinku Dhawan

Salman Khan reveals how the entire house is talking about Mannara Chopra behind her back and discussing her intervention between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's bond. The host asked Rinku Dhawan whether she had spent quality time with Mannara as she did with Munawar. He told Rinku that she explained to Munawar that his actions and words do not match.

However, Salman pointed out that Rinku never spent quality time with Mannara this week and tried to explain her the situation. Rinku told Salman that she did have a conversation with Mannara but Mannara disagreed saying that Rinku didn't understand her. Mannara told Salman that Rinku's words don't touch her heart. She explained to Salman how Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Vicky Jain understood her situation and supported her.

Salman Khan talks about Munawar Faruqui's actions

Further, Salman emphasized how Munawar Faruqui feels bad when Mannara argues with someone as his relationship with the other person is affected. The Tiger 3 actor also pointed out how Vicky Jain showed his support for Mannara while talking to her but then later spoke behind her back while talking to Munawar.

Salman questioned Munawar for saying that Mannara radiates 'weird vibes' before Ayesha Khan entered. He called out him for building a wall between their friendship. Munawar, on the other hand, explained how he tried to reconcile his bond with Mannara but it never happened. He further shared with Salman why he said that about Mannara.

However, Salman told Munawar that he builds calculative relationships with the contestants. The host even mentioned how the audience is confused because of his bond with Ayesha Khan and seeing him spending all his time with her despite their differences.

Salman went on to reveal how Munawar appreciated Ankita Lokhande and Rinku Dhawan's support during his emotional breakdown but didn't acknowledge Mannara's support. Due to this, Salman stated that Mannara looks needy and desperate for attention on national television.

