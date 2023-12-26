Bigg Boss 17, Dec 25: Ankita Lokhande recalls crying after watching Sushant Singh Rajput's kissing scene

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 25: Bigg Boss Season 17 contestants' relationship dynamics have been changing constantly as the competition intensifies. Today's episode (Dec 25, 2023) saw several arguments between the contestants. However, amidst this serious situation, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar had a candid conversation about their ex-partners.

Ankita Lokhande cried after watching Sushant's kissing scenes

While talking to Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande recalled the time she cried after watching her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's kissing scene in Shuddh Desi Romance. The conversation started when Abhishek told Ankita and Ayesha Khan how he got furious when Isha Malviya was supposed to shoot a scene where a boy was asked to put sindoor (vermilion) in her forehead.

He told Ankita and Ayesha that he fought with the production team and asked for vermilion from them. He mentioned that he had first put the vermilion in her forehead and then wiped it off before she shot the scene. Abhishek told them that even Neil Bhatt faced a similar situation. He revealed how he was in a phase where he was unable to admit to Isha that he was getting hurt.

Ankita Lokhande then went on to tell Abhishek how she faced a similar situation. She said, "This happened to me when Shuddh Desi Romance was released." She continued, "We went to watch the film. He booked the entire theatre hall in Yash Raj Studios. There was nobody except me and Sushant. Because he couldn't watch it with anyone because he knew I would lose it."

She elaborated on how she scratched Sushant's hand with her nails. Ankita continued, "He ran away and didn't come. I watched the full film and after watching all the scenes I cried so much after reaching home. Even Sushant cried. He said, 'I am sorry bubu. Abb nahi karunga (I am sorry baby. I won't do it again)."

Ankita then mentioned that whenever she and Sushant got intimate she often got flashbacks of him kissing someone else. She explained how it was difficult to see Sushant (her then-boyfriend) kiss someone else. Abhishek then enquired whether Sushant told her about the kissing scenes before it happened and asked her whether she agreed to it. Ankita said, "I can't interfere in someone else's career."

Ankita explained that it was very hard for her to watch the kissing scenes. The Pavitra Rishta actress continued how she felt dizzy after watching Sushant Singh Rajput's kissing scenes with Anushka Sharma in PK. Abhishek then asked Ankita which movie she and Sushant were together. The actress replied, "Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story)."

Further, Ankita even described how Vicky Jain reacts to her close on-screen scenes with a co-actor. She said, "Vicky toh bilkul nahi dekh sakta (Vicky will never watch it)." She said, "Vicky ne kuch bhi dekh liya na galat. Vicky ka dimaag. Kuch nahi garam ho rha yaha. (If Vicky watches such scenes, he loses it. His angry side is not yet out). He doesn't like it."

When Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Ayesha Khan were having this conversation, Munawar Faruqui was staring at Ayesha from a distance as she was giving an oil massage to Anurag. Ankita mentions how Munawar is furious because she gave an oil massage to Anurag. She even teases Ayesha for teasing Munawar with her actions.

Later while talking to Ayesha, Munawar admitted to being hurt as Ayesha gave an oil massage to Anurag. Munawar also told Ayesha that he was hurt as Anurag touched her.

