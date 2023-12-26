Bigg Boss 17, Dec 25: Munawar Faruqui fumes with anger after Mannara Chopra comments on his ex; gets violent

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 25: Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui who started off being good friends have now turned into foes. After Ayesha Khan's entry, the two are at loggerheads and constantly engage in heated arguments. In tonight's episode, Mannara and Munawar again got involved in a brawl resulting in the latter getting violent.

Why did Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra argue?

It all started when Mannara Chopra indirectly teased Munawar Faruqui through Abhishek Kumar while he was sitting with Ayesha Khan. Soon Mannara told Abhishek to go to his 'gurukul' and upon hearing this, Ayesha Khan questioned Mannara for dragging her into the conversation. Mannara and Ayesha engaged in a conversation where Mannara taunted Ayesha for passing a comment on her in the past.

Later, Mannara mentioned how she is playing individually while Ayesha needs Munawar's support. Ayesha Khan called out Mannara saying she is in the game because of two people. Mannara replied to Ayesha by saying that she should have entered the game individually like the others.

Mannara then said, "Agle saal aati na individually, jaisi unki bahar ki friend agle saal aayegi individually (You should have come next year individually like his (Munawar's) friend who is outside might come next year individually).

Upon hearing this statement from Mannara, Munawar Faruqui lost his calm demeanor and by walking towards Mannara, he yelled, "What the f**k is wrong with you?" Munawar then pushed the bowl down from the table and ended up hurting himself. He received a cut on his hand due to which he was bleeding. All the contestants rushed towards him but he continued arguing with Mannara.

All the inmates insisted Munawar to go to the medical room. However, the stand-up comedian continued defending his ex-girlfriend and slammed Mannara for commenting about her. Mannara immediately apologized to Munawar in a stern tone but the latter refused to accept the apology.

Mannara explained to Munawar that she would call out Ayesha for the comment she made on her. Munawar told Mannara not to drag him or his ex-girlfriend between her brawl with Ayesha. Mannara argued with Munawar telling him how he never spoke with her even once after Weekend Ka Vaar. Munawar stated that he doesn't wish to 'babysit' her anymore.

Munawar got furious as he explained to all the contestants that Mannara was dragging his ex-girlfriend in her argument with Ayesha. In the heated exchange, Mannara went on to reveal that Ayesha told her 'she would find someone to share the double bed'. Ayesha stated that she had apologized to her several times.

Ayesha and Mannara got into a harsh war of words where both commented about each other's status. Ayesha then walked out and started crying while sitting in the washroom area. Ankita Lokhande and Anurag Dobhal consoled her and later Vicky Jain called Munawar to console Ayesha. Mannara kept slamming Munawar for supporting Ayesha.

Isha Malviya asked Mannara to stop poking Munawar. Munawar consoled Ayesha and lost his cool after seeing her crying inconsolably. Arun Mahshetty sided with Mannara and mentioned that Ayesha passed a wrong statement. Then, Arun and Munawar got into a heated argument and abused each other.

While crying, Ayesha Khan apologized to Munawar's ex-girlfriend and said, "Sorry yaar Nazila sorry, you have to be a part of this bulls**t." Later while talking to Ayesha, Munawar shared how Ankita warned him about Mannara and now it has turned out to be true.

