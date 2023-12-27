Bigg Boss 17, Dec 26: Ankita Lokhande feels hurt after Isha Malviya chooses Mannara Chopra over her

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 27, 2023: Isha Malviya is the new captain of the house and the dynamics inside the house have changed. In the most recent episode, contestant Ankita Lokhande who had been on good terms with Isha Malviya from the beginning, got hurt after the captain chose Mannara Chopra over her. Ankita reacted to this and also complained to her husband Vicky Jain about this.

Isha Malviya chooses Mannara Chopra over Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss gives an interesting task to Isha Malviya, as the captain of the house. She is asked to choose contestants rank-wise who deserve to stay inside the house. In the task, Isha has to paste the picture of the contestants on the clock tower based on their rank.

Isha pastes Samarth Jurel’s picture on the first rank. She explains that he has turned the game around in his favor on his own. The captain also mentions that she is a little biased about this choice as she shares personal relationship with him.

In the second rank, she places Mannara Chopra because she is the perfect Bigg Boss material, be it entertainment-wise, or look-wise. She also calls her genuine and says that she always stands for the unfairness inside the house.

Advertisement

In third place, she puts Vicky Jain and in fourth place is Ankita Lokhande. She mentions that Ankita’s game has improved over time.

Isha places Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, Aoora, and Ayesha Khan in the following ranks.

Ankita Lokhande confronts Isha Malviya about the latter's decision

As the nomination task gets over, Ankita asks Isha about her decision. She mentions that during the captaincy task, she took the Pavitra Rishta actress' name, and now, suddenly, she ranked Mannara over her. Ankita says, "Mujhe laga mera naam hoga waha par."

Isha says that she is more connected to Ankita, but game-wise, she thinks Mannara has improved a lot. The two continue their conversation later in the garden area also.

Ankita also talks to Vicky about the same. She tells him that he is more deserving than Mannara and should have been in the second position. Ankita concludes by saying that Isha's decision was an eye-opener for her.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Who is Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi? Everything you need to know about her