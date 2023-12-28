Bigg Boss 17, Dec 27: Abhishek Kumar says Isha Malviya knows to 'use and throw'; calls her 'heartless'

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 27: Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting day by day as the competition to survive till the finale intensifies. Recently, the current house captain Isha Malviya evicted Aishwarya Sharma from the house and proved how holding the ultimate power is a huge deal in this game. Soon in the ration task, Isha was asked to rank contestants based on their game and she ranked her friend Ankita Lokhande on the fourth number. Isha's decision didn't go well with Ankita.

Abhishek Kumar says Isha Malviya knows to 'use and throw'

In today's episode, Rinku Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, and Ayesha Khan were seen discussing Isha's decision. As they were discussing, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel arrived in the area. Rinku and Samarth had a cold war of words and took a jibe at each other through songs. Munawar mentioned how Isha and Samarth would be petrified if they were nominated.

Rinku Dhawan mentioned how Mannara Chopra wouldn't vote against Isha and Samarth. Abhishek then stated, "Isha knows about Mannara and she knows she will require her. Thus she used her." Isha, who was present there, ignored their conversation. Rinku added, "It's use and throw strategy." Abhishek then said, "Use karna hi toh aata hai aur kya aata hai (She knows only how to use). Use and throw."

Rinku then told Abhishek, "You should be grateful." Abhishek taunted Isha, "Isha, I thank god." Isha Malviya then walked out of the area while singing, "Thank you God." Isha then disclosed Abhishek's conversation to Samarth and Arun Mahshetty. Isha then sings while taunting Abhishek, "Thank you God for saving my life."

Later, Mannara Chopra, Samarth, Isha, Abhishek, and Anurag Dobhal were sitting together and having a conversation. Isha then sang, "Bigg Boss voh rahe nahi pehle joh the aap (Bigg Boss you're not the same)." Abhishek then took a jibe at her and said, "Mere time bhi tu heartless hi thi (You were heartless during my time as well)."

Abhishek then called out Isha for being heartless during the nomination task. Samarth then slammed Abhishek for creating a ruckus during the ration task.

During their argument, Abhishek told Samarth Jurel, "Ek chiz bolta hu chod ke jaayegi. Bas yeh line yaad rakh. Tu royega na tab tuje pata chalega. Chodd ke jaayegi na bahaar Bigg Boss se nikalte ki 'tu kon hai' tab teko mei yaad aaunga. Tab tu meko phone karega 'Abhishek sahi bolta tha tu. (I'm telling you one thing, she will leave you. Remember this line. You will cry and then you will realize. After Bigg Boss, she will leave you and won't recognize you and at that time you will remember me. Then you will call me and say 'Abhishek, you were right)." Samarth, on the other hand, continued mocking Abhishek.

