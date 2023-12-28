Bigg Boss 17, Dec 27: Samarth Jurel reveals SHOCKING detail about Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan's midnight chat

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 27: Ever since Ayesha Khan entered as a wild card in Bigg Boss 17, a rift has occurred between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship. The Bigg Boss house is abuzz and the inmates can't stop themselves from talking about Munawar and Ayesha Khan's relationship status. Today, while sitting with Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel shared a shocking detail with them.

Did Munawar Faruqui call Ayesha Khan under his blanket?

Samarth Jurel revealed details of Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's midnight interaction. He shared how he left Dimaag room and arrived to sleep in Dil room. Samarth then said that Ayesha was in Dil room and trying to wake up Munawar while he was asleep. He explained how Ayesha was standing close to Munawar and he was sleeping with his blanket on him.

Samarth added that Munawar woke up and moved his blanket aside. He mentions that Munawar then made a head gesture (nodded) suggesting Ayesha Khan to come and sleep with him under his blanket. Vicky was in disbelief and asked Samarth if it happened or if he was bluffing. Samarth swore on his mother and said it happened.

Mannara, Isha Malviya, and Vicky started laughing. Further, Samarth revealed that Ayesha said something to him or maybe must have said no. He said Munawar then again took his blanket and fell asleep. Isha, Mannara, and Vicky were laughing as Samarth disclosed Munawar and Ayesha's interaction.

Later, during the night while Ayesha was sleeping at her corner in the living area, Munawar was seen sitting next to her. While both had a good long conversation, amidst this Munawar teased her saying that she must have broken many hearts. To tease Munawar, Ayesha tried to elaborate and agreed saying that she has broken many hearts.

Munawar immediately stopped her from confessing this. He then whispered, "Bura lagta hai (I feel bad)." Ayesha, who didn't hear this asked him to repeat it, he again told Ayesha that he would feel bad if she confessed breaking hearts. Toward the end of their conversation, both, Ayesha and Munawar held each other's hand for a long time before letting go.

