Bigg Boss 17, Dec 28: Abhishek Kumar REVEALS why Isha Malviya's mother slapped her while they were dating

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 28: Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya who were lovebirds once are now each other's biggest rivals as they live under the same roof of Bigg Boss house. The argument related to their past relationship and its issues seems never-ending as both are constantly fighting. In today's episode, Abhishek and Isha again got into an ugly spat where both disclosed sour truths about each other's personal lives.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's war:

The argument started between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar when Samarth kissed Isha Malviya to make Abhishek jealous. While Samarth kept mocking Abhishek, Isha tried to interfere. However, Abhishek taunted him saying, "Apni girlfriend ko use karo na (Use your girlfriend)" and asked him to kiss Isha again. Samarth then brought Isha to the living room and asked her not to interfere between his and Abhishek's fight.

Later, Samarth again came into the garden area to Abhishek Kumar and kept instigating him. Isha also arrived and Abhishek then started mocking Samarth by telling him to use Isha. During this, Isha then slammed Abhishek and said, "Tune muje use kiya hamesha aur isiliye mei there saath nahi hu aaj ki date mei (You used me always and that is the reason I'm not with you)."

While Abhishek argued saying, "Tune muje use kiya hai." As Isha continued accusing Abhishek for using her, Abhishek lost his calm and asked Isha how did he use her. Isha too got furious and called Abhishek, "aggressive."

Samarth was trying to calm down Isha Malviya and then Abhishek again mocked him. Isha then showed her support for Samartha and said how he has been supportive and not like Abhishek. Isha and Abhishek kept arguing where she told him that no girl would want to be with him as he destroyed a girl's life.

Their argument took an ugly turn with Isha blamed him for not respecting his parents. Isha yelled at Abhishek saying, "Apni maa ki izzat karle pehle. Unko bhi rulata hai. Tere papa peete hai teko. Sudhar jaa janwar. TV todta hai ghar pe (Respect your mother, you even make her cry. Your father beats you. You should improve).

Abhishek then disclosed another secret and asked Isha, "Teri maa ne chaata kyu maara tha? kyuki teri harkat pakdi gayi thi. Teri harkat mere alava kayi aur pakdi gayi thi. (Why did your mother slap you? Because you were caught. You were caught with someone)."

Samarth then pulled Isha and dragged her toward the living room away from Abhishek. She got emotional and asked Samarth not to touch her. Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Rinku Dhawan then consoled her.

While talking to Munawar, Abhishek asserted, "Iske vajese maa ko rulata tha. Meri maa roti hai ki iske saath mat rhe aur mei iske saath rehta hu tab meri maa roti hai. Meri maa roti hai jab mei apne aap ko peet rha hota hu uski vajese. Meri maa roti hai jab mei bed pe pada hota hu 6 mahine tak tab roti hai meri maa iski vajese. Mere maa baap dono iske vajese rote hai. Mera baap joh itna uchi hesiyet rakhta hai meko bol rha hai ki 'iske pass jaake haath jodd ke maang lu tere liye' iski vajese hota hai sab kuch.

(I made my mother cry because of her. My mother told me not to be with her but I stayed with her. My mother used to cry when I used to hurt myself and be in bed for 6 months. My parents cry because of her. My father, who holds such huge respect, asked me 'Should I go and ask Isha to marry you?' Everything happens because of her)."

Later, Samarth and Isha together mocked Abhishek again due to which he broke down. Munawar Faruqui mentioned how 'ugly' Isha, Abhishek, and Samarth turn while arguing with each other.

