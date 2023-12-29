Bigg Boss 17, Dec 28: Aoora cries as he misunderstands Anurag Dobhal's statement, confides in Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 28: Bigg Boss 17 has been making headlines since the reality show aired on October 15. The season became the talk of the world as K-pop singer Aoora participated in India's controversial reality show, led by superstar Salman Khan. In today's episode, the International star broke down after he misunderstood Anurag Dobhal's statement and also got annoyed.

Why did Aoora cry?

While Aoora was working out in the gym, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Ayesha Khan and Rinku Dhawan were sitting in the garden area. Abhishek then asked Aoora, "Why didn't you ask me for workout?" Ayesha then mentioned that he is the house captain now and he is not asking anyone. Aoora then told Abhishek, "Join."

Anurag Dobhal then told Aoora to tell Abhishek, "I am the captain. F**k you, I don't care." After listening to this, Aoora got annoyed and said, "What the f**k?" Everyone understood that he is annoyed as he has misunderstood the statement. Neil, Abhishek, Munawar and Anurag then rushed to Aoora to explain to him the meaning of Anurag's statement.

Isha Malviya then disclosed the incident to Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra while they were in the kitchen. Arun Mahshetty then rushed to Aoora to find out what happened. Later, Aoora then went to his room and ignored everyone as they called him.

Everyone rushed to him to find out if he was well. Arun then told everyone that Aoora wanted to be alone for some time. Ankita Lokhande then asked Aoora what happened and the latter broke down in tears. Ankita consoled him and asked him to calm down. As all the inmates were out of the room, everyone asked Isha why was Aoora crying.

Isha explained how Aoora just understood the word F**k and took it sensitively and reacted. Aoora cried inconsolably while Ankita consoled him. Later, Arun told Vicky Jain how Aoora is bothered with the changing relationships of the inmates. Arun and Ankita motivated Aoora and asked him to play his individual game.

Arun explained to Aoora how without fighting he could also play the game and give his opinion. He described to Aoora how he should raise his voice when he sees wrong.

