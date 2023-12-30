Bigg Boss 17, Dec 29: Did Ayesha Khan enter show to damage Munawar Faruqui's image? Mannara Chopra claims

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 29: In today's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss conducted a court session to clarify Munawar Faruqui's complicated relationships with Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, and other inmates. During this court session, Ankita Lokhande was appointed as Munawar's lawyer, and she defended him. On the other hand, Vicky Jain was appointed as Bigg Boss' lawyer.

Munawar Faruqui's court session:

During the court session, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande addressed all the accusations against Munawar that were mentioned in a note given by Bigg Boss. Arun Mashettey and Aoora, who were the judges of this court session, declared Munawar guilty. While this session was going on, Ayesha Khan also shared her side of the story and disclosed how Munawar double-dated her and his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

After the court session ended, Munawar Faruqui broke down into tears thinking about how Vicky Jain and the other few contestants were using his personal life to ruin his image. While talking to Ankita, Mannara Chopra expressed her wish to talk to Munawar, and Ankita encouraged her to talk to him as he needs her as a friend. Mannara and Munawar then buried the hatchet and discussed the misunderstandings.

Is Ayesha Khan damaging Munawar Faruqui's image?

Later, while talking to Munawar again, Mannara Chopra explained to him how Ayesha might be damaging his image by being on the show. Mannara asked him to be clear with his feelings related to Ayesha and asked him to think whether she would be there with him till the end of the show. Munawar shared how he wants to only resolve things first and fix his life issues before he takes any decision.

Mannara then shared her point of view and said that if she loved someone, she would never think of harming that person despite any circumstances. She explained to Munawar that if she had been in Ayesha's place at any cost she would have never entered the show.

Munawar said that he thinks Ayesha wants to hurt him because he had hurt her in the past. He shared that he knows someone who wouldn't have done what Ayesha did. Mannara agreed to this. Mannara mentioned that whatever happens, she can never think of hurting him as Ayesha did. Munawar realized what Mannara wanted to say and said, "I am so stupid."

Munawar shared with Mannara how he never gave a thought about this in this way. He shared with Mannara that he doesn't know what is right or wrong. Mannara explained to him how Ayesha had hurt him extremely.

Mannara tells Munawar how Ayesha should have taken clarity from Nazila before she started talking to him. She encouraged Munawar to concentrate on his game.

