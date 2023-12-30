Bigg Boss 17, Dec 29: 'Humara divorce case na chalu hojaye': Why did Ankita Lokhande say this to Vicky Jain?

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 29: Bigg Boss 17 contestants are currently battling with relationship and friendship issues as there are many complexities developed in several bonds. The most talked about relationship currently in Bigg Boss 17 house is Munawar Faruqui's. As Ayesha Khan is in the house, Munawar's friendship with Mannara Chopra has taken a backseat and has been noticed by everyone including Bigg Boss.

Ankita Lokhande lock horns with Vicky Jain:

In today's episode, Bigg Boss held a court session task where Munawar Faruqui's changed behavior and complicated relationships with the inmates were discussed. In this court session, Ankita Lokhande played Munawar's lawyer whereas Vicky Jain argued against Munawar. As per the task, Ankita and Vicky were given reports that had the accusations of all the inmates alleged against Munawar.

While Ankita had to argue in support of Munawar, Vicky had to fight against him. Arun Mashettey and Aoora were the judges in this case. Before this task began, Bigg Boss teased Vicky saying that he should discuss the fees for fighting the Bigg Boss case against Munawar.

Bigg Boss then told Ankita Lokhande that she can discuss her fees with Munawar before beginning the court session. While Ankita said "Okay," Vicky immediately claimed that he decides every time about Ankita's fees and she wouldn't be able to decide her fees now as he is not with her.

Advertisement

Ankita argued telling Bigg Boss how Vicky Jain is underestimating her but she has discussed her fees with Munawar. Ankita then taunted Vicky saying how he has a misconception that he speaks very good but that is not the case. Munawar Faruqui laughed and asked Ankita to not tease Vicky.

Bigg Boss again teased Vicky saying how he entered the show as 'Ankita's husband' but now he shouldn't use this tag nad let Ankita play. Ankita thanked Bigg Boss for saying this. Vicky told Ankita that Bigg Boss is asking her to play her game. Bigg Boss clarified how he is asking Ankita to discuss her fees. Vicky again teased Ankita saying she should go and discuss her fees with Munawar.

Ankita lost her calm and said, "Aap mere saath aise sab mat kijiye kyuki humari hi ladayi na hojaye. Hamara hi divorce case na chalu hojaye (Don't do this with me otherwise we will fight and our divorce case will start)." Vicky mentioned how if he must have said this statement publicly then it would have been different. All the contestants were surprised to hear this from Ankita and told her not to say this as it didn't sound good.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Dec 28: Aoora cries as he misunderstands Anurag Dobhal's statement, confides in Ankita Lokhande