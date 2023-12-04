Bigg Boss 17, Dec 3: Aishwarya Sharma gets emotional after being called DOMINATING; reaches out to Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. Tonight's (Dec 3, 2013) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite dramatic as well as entertaining. While slowly and steadily Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship is getting back on track, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's bond is facing the test of time.

Aishwarya Sharma gets affected on being called 'dominating'

In Just Chill with Arbaaz and Sohail session, it was mentioned that Neil Bhatt has been nominated while his wife Aishwarya Sharma is dominating. The actress sported a smile for that moment, however, she got affected by it and was seen discussing the same with husband Neil Bhatt. On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar had mentioned that it seems like Aishwarya doesn't like husband Neil speaking with Ankita Lokhande. Aishwarya felt that she never stated that and never intended things to be perseived like that.

In tonight's episode, Aishwarya was seen mentioning the same and asking Neil if he ever felt that way. Neil stated that the makers might have felt the same through some her actions.

Have a look at Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's lovey-dovey video from Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya Sharma's complaint from Neil Bhatt

In the episode, Neil and Aishwarya were seen taking good friend Rinku Dhawan's advice in order to work their relationship out. Aishwarya told Dhawan that she is missing her husband Neil who is as crazy as she is. Aishwarya said, "Neil is behaving with me like he behaves with everyone else. He gets very conscious. He is not the person who he is at home. He behaves in a way during interviews and while he speaks to others, but I don't want him to speak to me the same way."

Rinku Dhawan asked Neil what is stopping him from being in his elements. Neil replied stating that he is very alert at the house and doesn't want to miss out on any changed dynamics at the house.

Furthermore, Aishwarya Sharma told her husband that she is looking like a villian in the show and people who used to have such thoughts about her earlier will get a validation about it now. She said, "They'll say, see, we were right about Aishwarya all this while. She is dominating."

Neil later asked Aishwarya to not take the feedbacks seriously. He states that the feedback is given so that they can introspect and move on.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Dec 3: Isha Malviya REVEALS Khanzaadi uses Botox and lip-fillers; latter calls her 'dual sim'