Bigg Boss 17, Dec 3: Isha Malviya REVEALS Khanzaadi uses Botox and lip-fillers; latter calls her 'dual sim'

In tonight's (Dec 3rd 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17, a lot of emotions and fights were unleashed. Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi became perfect example of friends turned foes. The duo initially connected well but things seem to have taken an ugly turn. In tonight's episode, Isha and Khanzaadi got into a major brawl. They character assasinated each other and went quite nasty during the fight.

Isha Malviya versus Khanzaadi

Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi are not in good terms ever since Khanzaadi grew closer to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khanzaadi clarified to Isha that she doesn't have any hard feelings towards her, however, Isha begged to differ. The next day, Khanzaadi again initiated a conversation with Isha and told her that she doesn't have a problem with her but things went off the hands when the discussion turned into a fight.

During the fight, Isha mentioned that Khanzaadi wants to mend things with her as she wants to re-start her fake love-affair with Abhishek. Isha told Khanzaadi 'Jaao Abhishek ke saath kambal mey.' (Go under the blanket with Abhishek). This irked Khanzaadi and she gave it back to her stating that she tried to play with two boys' feelings.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17

Furthermore, the fight took an ugly turn when Isha said things like 'Botox karati hai, fake lip-fillers. She also mentioned that Khanzaadi is faking her trauma and illness. In her response, Khanzaadi mentioned that Isha is a 'dual sim' and uses two phones implicating her dynamics with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Khanzaadi stated that Isha is jeolous as she mended differences with her ex-flame Abhishek Kumar.

Later, amidst the fight, Isha stated that Khanzaadi's parents will be ashamed of her as she ran away from house. Khanzaadi retorted stating that she's atleast better than Isha as she is making her parents feel ashamed with her acts on the show.

Munawar Faruqui then intervened and asked Khanzaadi to watch her language when she spoke about Isha having two boyfriends. Meanwhile, Samarth, Abhishek and Ankita asked Isha to not involve parents in the fight.

ALSO READ: From Tehelka to Jasmin Bhasin and Abdu Rozik: Emotional exits from Bigg Boss across seasons