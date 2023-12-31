Bigg Boss 17, Dec 30: Did Mannara Chopra confess liking Munawar Faruqui after Salman Khan asked her? Find out

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 30: In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar the drama peaks as Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui’s relationship takes centre stage. Ayesha, originally seeking an apology from Munawar, finds herself tangled in a web of emotions. Salman Khan drops some shocking revelations about their supposed bond. Ayesha's intentions come under fire as Salman digs deep into her motives for seeking an apology on national television.

Does Mannara Chopra like Munawar Faruqui?

Munawar Faruqui’s inconsistency in expressing his feelings didn’t escape Salman’s piercing gaze either. The megastar points out that there’s no anger between the two, who seem to be confused about their relationship status with each other. While discussing this, host Salman Khan slammed Ayesha for talking behind Munawar's back to Mannara Chopra.

The Tiger 3 star then told Mannara Chopra, "If you like Munawar, you like Munawar." Mannara answered, "Yes." Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel asked Mannara if she liked him and Mannara replied, "Not in that way." However, Salman stated that everybody can see that she likes Munawar. Ankita Lokhande nodded yes when Salman said this.

The host asked Mannara why she was making reasons and avoiding these questions. Mannara then confessed, "It was a moment where even I couldn't understand what was happening to me."

Later, Anurag Dobhal told Mannara that when Salman asked him whether she loved Munawar, she admitted that she liked him. Mannara said, "I like him as a friend." Anurag teased her saying, "There is no such thing 'as a friend." He told Mannara to accept it as she already accepted it when Salman Khan asked her. Mannara then said, "Okay, I accept it. But now what can I do? I have now said it."

Samarth and Isha Malviya explained to Mannara how 'she likes Munawar' statement means she is in love with Munawar. Mannara told them that she didn't mean this statement in that sense. They told her that it had already been conveyed. However, Mannara again refused to be in love with Munawar and said, "LOVE, no."

Ayesha breaks down, hurt by the questions raised about her authenticity and intent. Ankita Lokhande swoops in to comfort her. Meanwhile, Munawar, sensing the turmoil, tries to make amends with Ayesha, only to be met with her fierce rejection. She didn’t mince words, ordering him to stay away and vanish from her sight forever.

