Bigg Boss 17, Dec 30: Inmates panic as Ayesha Khan faints after crying inconsolably; Salman Khan enters inside

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 30: Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode always becomes the talk of the town owing to Salman Khan's appearance and interesting conversations between the host and the inmates. Today's episode left the viewers in shock as all the contestants panicked after Ayesha Khan's health deteriorated. Even host Salman Khan entered the house to inspect the situation.

Ayesha Khan faints after crying inconsolably

In today's weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan lost his calm on Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. The host questioned their relationship status and slammed Ayesha for ruining Munawar's image. Salman asked Ayesha her real purpose for entering the show and told her that she wanted to enter Bigg Boss and she used Munawar as a stepping stone. Most of the contestants agreed with Salman and Ayesha broke down into tears after hearing this.

Ayesha couldn't stop crying after hearing all the allegations against her. She even got furious on Munawar as he didn't accept the fact when he told her about 'nikkah' (marriage). While Ayesha was crying, Ankita Lokhande consoled her and offered her shoulder to cry on. Ayesha told Munawar that she will talk to him later when she feels okay.

Munawar Faruqui and Ankita then departed to the Dil room and both were seen having a conversation about the ongoing fiasco. Ayesha, who was alone in the Dimaag room, went to the bathroom. She then came out the of bathroom and cried inconsolably while sitting on the floor. Ayesha continued crying and said, "Mumma, I'm sorry."

Ayesha Khan rushed to the hospital

Ayesha then came out of the room and fainted on the floor. All the contestants rushed towards Ayesha as she collapsed and got unconscious. All shouted and requested Bigg Boss for a doctor and soon medical assistance was provided. Munawar went to the washroom to wash his hands as he along with other male contestants carried Ayesha towards the medical room.

Munawar started crying and blamed himself for Ayesha's condition. Abhishek Kumar consoled him. Salman, who was watching everything on the screen, decided to enter the house as the situation was critical. Salman was present in the medical room while the doctor treated Ayesha. The Tiger 3 actor asked the doctor about Ayesha's health condition.

The doctor told Salman that Ayesha Khan required hospitalization. Thus, Ayesha was taken out of the Bigg Boss house with the assistance of some people and was rushed to the hospital. All the contestants were extremely shocked by Ayesha's condition.

After Ayesha gained consciousness, she started crying and mentioned how her emotions are called fake. Salman tried to speak to her but she couldn't respond to him. Munawar started crying while the contestants consoled him.

Salman Khan talks to the inmates

Salman Khan then explained to the contestants how the show is for mentally strong people and how their real personality is projected outside. He said that he only confronted Ayesha and asked her if she used Munawar to make her career.

Salman mentions how he also asked Munawar about their relationship status and even slammed him for not being clear. He recalled how everyone goes through breakups and he himself has had faced the situation.

Giving an example of Abhishek Kumar, Salman mentioned how he cried so much initially, he also said Mannara is suffering and pointed out how Ankita is battling with her emotions. Salman explained to them how the makers only project their actions.

He even told Munawar that he is not clear about his emotions and that is the reason this topic is being discussed so much. Salman tells Munawar, "It is your life and it is her life. I can clearly see it's not going anywhere."After lightening the mood of the contestants, Salman took an exit from the house.

