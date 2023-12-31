Bigg Boss 17, Dec 31, 2023: Munawar Faruqui breaks down as Rinku Dhawan gets eliminated

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 31, 2023: It’s weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss 17. Tonight’s episode started on a positive and happy note with a special guest, Bollywood actor Dharmendra gracing the show. Krushna Abhishek entertained the audience with his antics. Brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present along with them. However, contestant Rinku Dhawan got eliminated from the show today amidst the joyous atmosphere.

Rinku Dhawan gets eliminated

The party moved inside the Bigg Boss 17 house with the contestants putting up special performances for the actor. However, it was also the week for elimination, and among the four nominated contestants, Rinku Dhawan was eliminated. Amidst the festive atmosphere, Salman Khan announces that Rinku Dhawan is eliminated. Before the host announces her name, the contestants pray that nobody will get eliminated on the occasion of new year.

Rinku Dhawan tells host Salman Khan that for her Bigg Boss has been him and she is grateful to get this platform. She leaves the house on a happy note as she announces that she will get to see her son now.

The contestants gather and hug her. Ankita Lokhande tells her that she rocked her time inside the house. The eliminated contestant tells the contestants that it has been a real pleasure knowing them.

She also asks Abhishek to play well and tells Samarth Juurel to stop being naughty.

Rinku Dhawan leaves with a message for Munawar Faruqui

As Rinku Dhawan leaves the house, she hugs Munawar and tells him to get his sh*t together and remain strong. Munawar hugs her and breaks down as soon as she leaves the house. Ankita Lokhande calms him down and says that she is there for him.

Rinku Dhawan and Munawar Fauqui shared a strong bond and on several occasions, the latter has been seen standing for him. Particularly, during the last few weeks, after Ayesha Khan's entry, Rinku Dhawan guided Munawar. She told him to make his intentions clear and show it in his actions.

