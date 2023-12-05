Bigg Boss 17, Dec 4: Emotional Ankita Lokhande to Vicky Jain: 'Main toot rahi hoon, mujhe ghar jaana hai'

Tonight's (Dec 4, 2023) episode was quite interesting and fiery. One of the highlights of the episode was the makaan system of the house being dissolved. Bigg Boss asked all the contestants to gather in the chawk and informed them that the makaan system is all set to shut down and they all had to shift to the living room.

The announcement of the room system's being dissolved was followed by a fight between Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel. Ankita Lokhande also got involved in the fight and felt exhausted post the fight.

Ankita Lokhande's emotional breakdown

During the announcement, Bigg Boss mentioned that the house is divided into three groups. The first group consists of people who are blindly following Vicky Bhaiya. Post the announcement, Samarth made fun of Vicky and everyone who was called a part of his group. Vicky and Ankita defended themselves.

While Vicky helped Ankita carry her bags, Samarth passed a comment and stated that they were leaving the house. This angered Ankita Lokhande and she asked Samarth to not poke them unnecessarily.

She told him to not pass comments. In the bathroom area, Ankita got emotional as she expressed being exhausted. She told Vicky, "Mai toot rahi hu, mujhe ghar jaana hai" (I am loosing it. I want to go home,

Vicky Jain calms Ankita Lokhande down

Ankita's husband Vicky Jain heard her out and motivated her to let go of things. He calmed her and hugged her. Vicky told her to ignore things and also stated that Samarth was poking him and not her. Ankita broke down in tears as she felt exhausted.

Bifurcation of contestants as per Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss divided the contestants of season 17 into three groups. The first group consists of Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurah Dobhal, and Abhishek Kumar, this group is headed by Vicky.

The other set of people is the ones who are working toward the show and includes Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Rinku Dhawan.

The third division consists of Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Mashettey who don't have their individual journey.

