Bigg Boss 17, Dec 4: Munawar Faruqui debuts in nomination list; check out nominated contestants this week

Tonight's (Dec 4, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite entertaining, shocking and interesting. The episode started with Bigg Boss announcing the room system of the house being shut down, and all the contestants of the house were asked to stay in the living room.

After receiving one of the major shocks, the contestants were called into the activity area for the much-awaited nomination process.

The unique nomination procedure this week

This week, the contestants were welcomed into BB cafe, wherein the names of the contestants will be called, and whoever wants to nominate that person can give the reason and nominate them. The catch was that the contestant who wanted to nominate the one called by Bigg Boss had to nominate the person by throwing coffee on that person.Â

While some of the contestants carried the task respectfully, a few did vent their frustrations on their rivals by brutally throwing the coffee on their faces. Any contestant with three or more votes gets nominated for the week.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Nominated contestants of this week

Many contestants got nominated this week for eliminations. While few are expected names, some are quite shocking, too. The list of nominated contestants this week consists of Neil Bhatt, who was nominated by the Dimaag room members (Vicky, Anurag, Sana, Sunny, and Arun), who decided to exempt Anurag from his lifetime nomination punishment and give the same to Neil Bhatt.

Other nominated contestants:

Munawar Faruqui

After almost seven weeks, Munawar Faruqui debuted on the nomination list. He has never been nominated so far, but with the changed dynamics, the comedian-rapper got nominated for eliminations.

Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal was nominated by Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, and Ankita Lokhande. Most of the people nominated him for boasting about his fan base and being arrogant because of the same.

Sana Raees Khan

Sana was nominated by Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Anurag Dobhal, and Munawar Faruqui. Major points for her nomination were her confusion and following Vicky Jain's thoughts.

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek was nominated by Sana Raees Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Aishwarya Sharma. His nomination was on the basis of his rude behavior towards other contestants.

Khanzaadi

Khanzaadi was nominated by Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma. One of the most shocking people to nominate Khanzaadi this week was Mannara Chopra. Chopra and Khanzaadi mended their differences and were back to being good friends. Her nominating Khanzaadi came as a surprise to many.

Apart from the above, other contestants nominated this week include Vicky Jain and Arun Mashettey. In all, eight contestants are nominated this week. It will be interesting to see who gets evicted from the show.

