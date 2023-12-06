Bigg Boss 17, Dec 5: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput achieved everything he wrote in his diary

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. While the contestants on the show fight with each other, they often mend their differences and sit together to have a chat.

In tonight's (Dec 5, 2023) episode, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, who were not very friendly with Ankita Lokahnde lately, sat with her and discussed Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely hardworking

In a conversation, Abhishek Kumar asked Ankita Lokhande about tips to get into Bollywood. The conversation led to the topic of Ankita's ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, venturing into movies after having a great career in Television. Ankita tolf Abhishek to keep on working towards his goal and he would achieve what he desires.

She said, "Ek time tha jab kisiko karna tha, mujhe vishwas tha woh karlega. Uska kitne log mazak udaate the, but mai hamesha ussey kehti thi ke nahi baby tu karega. I always felt that he can do it. Ek strength hota hai jo aapko deta hai and we both stood by each other. Jab aisa hua tha na, jab woh moment aaya, Kai Po Che Ki screening, woh bahot alag moment tha. Mai kitna roi thi. Woh bahot talented tha. Talent se zyada I feel woh hard-working tha."

(Sushant wanted to venture into films, and I was confident that he'd be able to pull it off, and he did. People used to make fun of him, but I motivated him. I gave him that strength and belief. And when it happened, it was surreal. I remember crying at the screening of Kai Po Che. He was very talented and hardworking)

She added, "He was very hardworking. Maine dekha hai ussko. Do saal uski movie Dhoni delay hogai thi na, par woh do saal tak roz cricket khelta tha. Kitni bhi party karle, subha 6 baje tak, mai sone jaati thi or woh cricket ground chala jaata tha. Woh itni mehnat karta tha, full time ground pe rehta tha."

(He was very hardworking. I have seen his hard work. His movie, MS Dhoni, was delayed, but he practiced cricket for two years. Even after finishing partying at 6 am, he used to go directly to the cricket ground while I used to go to sleep. He was always on the cricket ground.)

Ankita Lokhande further mentioned visiting MS Dhoni's house in Rachi and meeting his wife Sakshi too.

Ankita further shared, "Woh khush tha, or usne jo bhi kiya, mujhe usspar hamesha se proud hota tha. Woh saari cheezein likhta tha na, woh saari cheezein usne kiya. Woh gaya na toh uski diaries mere paas thi, usme ek ek cheez likhi hui thi. Jo jo usne likha tha na, usne sab pura kiya tha. Toh aap jab kahi se nahi aate ho or kuch achieve kar lete ho toh woh bahot badi baat hoti hai."

(He was happy, and I was always proud of him. He had a habit of maintaining a diary and writing down his plans. When he left, I had his diaries and saw he had achieved everything he wrote in the diary.)

She also mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput was offered many scripts, but he didn't do anything and everything that came his way; he waited for the right scripts and offers.

