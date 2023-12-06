Bigg Boss 17, Dec 5: 'You're a home breaker'; Sana Raees Khan lashes out at Vicky Jain

Tonight's (Dec 5, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite entertaining. The episode started with Ankita Lokhande sharing anecdotes about her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also, the episode mainly revolved around Sana Raees Khan's stance on not doing house duties.

While Sana was seen stating that she didn't want to perform house duties, she washed the dishes after many contestants persuaded her. However, when given a choice Sana accepted Bigg Boss' offer of not doing any house duties in return for half weekly ration of the house. This led to a major altercation in the house.

Sana Raees Khan labels Vicky Jain as the 'home breaker'

The housemates got extremely angry at Sana for sacrificing half of the ration for her selfish needs. Sana defended herself and stated that she was constantly bullied by Sunny Aryaa and Arun Mashettey but no one took a stand for her while Vicky Jain always laughed at their jokes.

She further said, "He (Vicky) is a home breaker. Yeh ghar todne walo mey se hai. Yeh makaan todne waalo mey se hai." (Vicky is a home breaker. He is the one who would break the room members).

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande came to her husband's rescue and told Sana that she was not someone who would get bullied. She told the lawyer that she stood with her and calmed her whenever she needed her.

Advertisement

Sana told Ankita that she was told that she would be cornered and tortured so much that she would be forced to leave the house. Even after hearing all this, she never pleaded to Bigg Boss to send her out of the show because she didn't want to come across as a quitter.

She said, "I was alone when I needed other people but nobody took a stand for me and now when I got a chance, I took a stand for myself and didn't think about anyone else, as they didn't think about me."

Apart from this, the episode also had Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's massive fight.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Dec 5: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput achieved everything he wrote in his diary