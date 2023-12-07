Bigg Boss 17, Dec 6: Munawar Faruqui on Sana Raees Khan-Vicky Jain's fight; 'Kya GF-BF jaise jhagadte hai'

Tonight's (Dec 6. 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite exciting and interesting as the contestants got new addresses and were reshuffled by Bigg Boss. The episode had lighter moments as Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra talked it out after yesterday's major fight. Munawar apologized to her for calling her 'badtameez' (ill-mannered). Mannara gracefully accepted the apology.

The rivals Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan were again seen having an altercation over house duties.

Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan's fight; Munawar Faruqui responds

Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan haven't been on good terms since Bigg Boss announced that Sana is coming across as Vicky's follower. The lawyer made the major decision of giving up half the ration of the house in return for no house duty. This was opposed by almost everyone.

In tonight's episode, the duo got into a fight on the same topic. Sana told Vicky, "Jab se tumse dur hui hu, jaag gayi hu" (I'm more active after I've distanced from you.) This statement from Sana got comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui's epic response as he told Ankita, "Kaise girlfriend Boyfriend jaise jhagdte hai." (They fight like a couple).

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Advertisement

Furthermore, Munawar told Ankita Lokhande that if Sana insults her husband, she should not talk to her softly and try to reason with her every time. Ankita realized the same and told Sana that she should not fight on the same topic over and over again. Later, she also thanked Munawar for making her realize her mistake.

Reshuffling of contestants in rooms

After an interesting procedure of reshuffling the contestants into rooms, they got new addresses. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar and Sana Raees Khan got into Dum room. Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Mashettey got the powerful Dimaag room, while Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Rinku Dhawan got the Dil room.

The episode also had Ankita and Vicky's fight as he wanted to nominate Anurag Dobhal instead of Neil Bhatt for the entire season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Dec 6: Vicky Jain- Ankita Lokhande fight as former proposes to retract Neil Bhatt's nomination