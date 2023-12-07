Bigg Boss 17, Dec 6: Vicky Jain- Ankita Lokhande fight as former proposes to retract Neil Bhatt's nomination

Bigg Boss 17's tonight's (Dec 6, 2023) episode witnessed yet another reshuffling of rooms. The episode was filled with drama, fights, and arguments. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra sorted out their differences while married couple Vicky Jain and Ankita LOkhande yet again indulged in a fight.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight

In the therapy room, Vicky Jain was given an option of shifting to Dil room in return for nominating Ankita Lokhande throughout the season and retracting Neil Bhatt's nomination. Vicky declined the offer, but requested to change Ankita's name to somebody else's from the house. Bigg Boss asked him his choice of contestant and Vicky took Anurag Dobhal's name.

Vicky mentioned that he had this regret for last week as he took Anurag's punishment and gave it to Neil. He stated that he realized his mistake and his chest felt heavy with the load of guilt and thus he'd like to retract the decision and nominate Anurag Dobhal for the entire season instead of Neil Bhatt.

Ankita asked Vicky questions about the same which led to a major fight between the two.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight

Ankita Lokhande tried to understand Vicky's thoughts and asked him if he proposed Anurag's name or did Bigg Boss gave him the offer. The rest of the contestants also took a jibe at Anurag for trusting Vicky Bhaiyya. Agitated by the allegations, Vicky refused to speak to Ankita on the matter.

Advertisement

Vicky said, "Yeh kya hai interogation. Mujhe nahi batana hai kuch. Mai sabkuch nahi bata sakta. Mere dil mey feelings thi, toh maine bol diya. Bas."

(What is this interrogation? I don't want to say anything. I can't tell you everything. I had this feeling in my heart and I said it. That's it.)

Contestants get new addresses

Post an interesting session, Dil room has been allotted to Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, and Rinku Dhawan. Dimaag room members will be Arun Mashettey and Aishwarya Sharma. Dum room will consist of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, and Abhishek Kumar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Will Vicky Jain choose to nominate wife Ankita Lokhande for the entire season? Find out