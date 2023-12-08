Bigg Boss 17, Dec 7: Arun Mashettey wins immunity task; Aishwarya Sharma alleges being ‘touched’ during task

Tonight's (Dec 7, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite fiery. The episode started with a fight between Aishwarya Sharma and Abhishek Kumar. Later the fight involved Arun Mashettey and then Abhishek locked horns with ex-flame Isha Malviya and the duo had one of the ugliest fights of the season so far. In the fight, Abhishek and Isha revealed each others' dark secrets from their courtship period too.

Apart from the fights, the episode had the first major tasks of the season so far. The task was physical and the winner was promised immunity from elimination.

The first immunity task of Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss announced the first major task of the season and promised immunity to the winner. He asked the room members to propose one name from each room to be the contenders. Dil Room proposed Neil Bhatt's name while Dimag Room suggested Arun Mashettey to be the contender. However, Dum was not able to come to a unanimous decision and hence Bigg Boss announced that Dum's room was out of the contendership in the task.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17

The task was between Arun and Neil. The duo played the Kings of the kingdoms while their supporters had to mark territories by placing the standees (Blue colored soldier miniatures for Neil and red color for Arun). The kingdom covering most of the territory would win the task. Khanzaadi was appointed as the supervisor of the task.

Aishwarya Sharma's allegation against Samarth Jurel

Samarth Jurel played the task as Arun Mashettey's supporter while Aishwarya supported Neil. Aishwarya was safeguarding the standees against the opposition team, while as per rules, Samarth was trying to destroy the standees. During the task, Aishwarya screamed at Samarth for touching her breasts. She asked him to play the game respectfully.

Khanzaadi mentioned that in the heat of the moment, Aishwarya got touched and that she should not play the game if she wanted to make such allegations. Khanzaadi stated that no women would be allowed in the task, irking Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, and Rinku Dhawan. Later, Khanzaadi agreed to let them play the game.

After a lot of chaos, Khanzaadi announced that Arun Mashettey won the immunity task leaving him and his supporters Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel elated.

Arun Mashettey to use his immunity

Arun who is nominated for eliminations this week, decided to use the immunity for the next week. If Arun gets saved in the game this week, the Gamer and YouTuber will be immune from nominations the next week.

Aftermath of the task

Post the task, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, and others revolted against Khanzaadi's stance and her making new rules in the task. Khanzaadi gave it back to them and defended herself. While Arun thanked Munawar and Samarth for their support, he expressed his disappointment with Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal turning against him.

In a discussion, Arun sat with Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel. Munawar told him that he saw everyone running to support Neil so he thought to support Arun in the task. Samarth mentioned that he was the first one to side with Arun as during the announcement, he gave his support to Arun by using his patent dialogue, 'baigan mey mila denge'.



