Bigg Boss 17, Dec 7: Isha exposes Abhishek's one-night stands; latter reveals actress uses beauty injections
In tonight's (Dec 7, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17, ex-flame Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fight escalated to an ugly level revealing many dark secrets of the couple's courtship period.
Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting and dramatic with each passing episode. Tonight's (Dec 7, 2023) episode of the show was filled with a lot of fights and arguments. After the contestants got into new addresses, new fights and dynamics have unveiled.
Good friends Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel's bond has now gone kaput and Isha and Samarth are now against the Udaariyaan actor. In a fight, Isha and Abhishek also exposed each other's dark secrets.
Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's ugly fight
Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey had a major argument. Munawar Faruqui asked Abhishek to not fight near the kitchen as the food was being cooked. Isha Malviya who was cooking the food told Faruqui that Abhishek would not listen to him and would continue with what he wanted. This irked Abhishek which invited a major altercation between Kumar and Malviya.
Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17
Amidst the fight, Isha passed a comment on Abhishek's physique and stated that it was all a result of injections. Abhishek was quick to respond and tell Isha that she also takes beauty injections. This left Isha shocked and she told him that he was lying. Abhishek swore on his mother about the same and said he was not lying. Isha revealed about Abhishek's one-night stands and the actor retorted stating that she also has done many one-night stands.
Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's below-the-belt conversation
Furthermore, Samarth and Abhishek started a conversation in which Jurel said, "Tu khokla hai", to which Abhishek replied, "Kitna khokla hu jaake Isha se puch. Woh teko ache se batayegi" (Ask Isha about the same, and she will tell you.)
Isha Malviya pushes Abhishek Kumar in a task
In the immunity task, Abhishek and Isha got into a heated argument all over again, and amidst the fight, Isha pushed Abhishek and asked him to stay away. Samarth also intervened and grabbed Abhishek far away from Isha. Rinku asked Isha to not get physical in a fight.
Isha, Abhishek, and Samarth continued to personally attack each other with their statements. Samarth also mentioned that Abhishek should either be in a jail or in a mental hospital.
