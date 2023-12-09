Bigg Boss 17, Dec 8: Did Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi KISS under the blanket?
In last night's (Dec 8, 2023), Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar were seen sneaking under the blanket followed by a very clear kiss sound. Looks like the duo surely couldn't contain their emotions.
Bigg Boss 17's last night (Dec. 8, 2023) episode was filled with exciting twists, fights, and controversies. The episode started with Khanzaadi accusing Aishwarya Sharma of 'seeking attention' as she claimed that Samarth Jurel touched her during the task. This angered Aishwarya and Rinku Dhawan, who mentioned that Khanzaadi shouldn't say it as she is a woman too.
In the night, Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar were yet again seen together under a blanket.
Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi shared a moment under the blanket
Accused of faking fondness for each other, Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar have gotten back together after a huge fight. The duo was not on speaking terms for long but now they have sorted out their differences. However, Khanzaadi has always asked Kumar to maintain a distance from her, saying that she doesn't want a romantic angle to be involved.
In yesterday's episode, Abhishek and Khanzaadi were sleeping on the same bed, and after talking, Abhishek sneaked inside the blanket and covered their heads with it. While the camera zoomed in on the couple, a clear kiss sound was heard.
Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17
Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi earlier held hands beneath a pillow
Earlier, when things between Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar were good and they were starting to know each other better, they'd held hands beneath a pillow. Munawar Faruqui had noticed the same and had asked Khanzaadi about it. She confessed to the same.
Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's fight
While things were rosy between the two, Khanzaadi shared her ailment with Kumar and told him about her health issues. Later, in a conversation, the same topic was brought up to put the rapper down. This didn't go down well with her and she felt a breach of trust and decided to maintain distance from Abhishek.
Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fight
The highlight of the week was the ugly fight between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya. The ex-flames exposed each other's dark secrets and even characters assassinated each other. While Isha pointed out Abhishek's steroid body, Kumar mentioned that Malviya takes beauty injections. The duo also revealed each other's one-night stands in the real world.
