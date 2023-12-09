Bigg Boss 17, Dec 8: Khanzaadi triggers Aishwarya Sharma's trauma of being 'touched' inappropriately

It is that time of the week! The Weekend Ka Vaar is here.

Every week, ardent fans of Bigg Boss 17, wait for Weekend Ka Vaar to see Salman Khan reprimanding the contestants who went wrong throughout the week and appreciate the contestants who're doing well in the show. This week's episode was quite fiery as Salman Khan came in an angry mood and reprimanded the contestants for their behavior.

In the episode, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan locked horns following the immunity task.

Khanzaadi's allegations triggered Aishwarya Sharma

During the immunity task, Aishwarya Sharma claimed that Samarth Jurel's hand brushed against her breasts amidst the heat of the task. Ankita made it clear that it is a part of the task and things like these would happen and one shouldn't make a big deal about it.

Post the task, Khanzaadi mentioned that Aishwarya Sharma wanted to seek attention and thus she made the big allegation against Samarth Jurel. This triggered Aishwarya's trauma and she mentioned that nobody would lie about being touched inappropriately and she would never stoop down so low to 'seek attention'.

Furthermore, Aishwarya couldn't contain her tears and she got emotional thinking about the time when she had to face 'being touched'. However, she didn't dare to inform her parents about the same. She revealed telling her parents after a long time. She stated that she was so agitated after what happened.

To this, Neil Bhatt added, "Most of the woman doesn't like being touched inappropriately." The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor told her that he knew her and that she would never make a topic out of something so sensitive just for attention.

Aishwarya further clarified her stance and stated that she never meant that Samarth touched her 'inappropriately'. She stated that she just complained that the guys should be careful amidst the task. Neil told her that he would have bashed Samarth if he had done anything like that intentionally.

Khanzaadi and Rinku Dhawan's fight

Rinku Dhawan got extremely agitated with Khanzaadi's allegation of 'attention seeking' on Aishwarya over such a sensitive topic. Rinku told Khanzaadi that she should be ashamed of what she's alleging to a woman, being a woman herself. Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, and others also condemned Khanzaadi's 'attention-seeking' comment.

