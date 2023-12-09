Bigg Boss 17, Dec 8: Salman Khan scolds contestants for disrespecting KJo; 'Nobody will get to work in Dharma'

Tonight's (Dec 8, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite fiery. It was Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan and the megastar didn't waste any time in getting to the point and reprimanding the contestants and their casual behavior on the show.

Despite several announcements and reminders, the contestants were late for the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot. Salman Khan had to wait for at least 20 minutes for them to gather in the living room and this irked Khan. He reprimanded the contestants for their casual behavior and also apoke about last week's episode being hosted by Karan Johar.

Salman Khan took a stand against disrespect for Karan Johar

An agitated Salman told the contestants that they were taking things very casually and not respecting the platform. He mentioned that the contestants might get less work after the show as compared to the work they were doing before Bigg Boss 17.

Talking about last week's episode hosted by Karan Johar, Salman told the contestants that he saw how they back-answered and made faces while Karan gave his opinions on the show. He said, "No one will ever get to work with Dharma."

Salman stated that the contestants have shut the door to opportunities from one of the most successful producers. He added, "Yeh sab aapke losses hai." (These are all your losses).

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan pulled up Abhishek Kumar for not apologizing to Karan Johar

Salman Khan mentioned how Abhishek Kumar was quite disrespectful towards Karan Johar and didn't even bother to apologize to him. Abhishek stated that he did apologize to him. To this, Salman said, "And he has forgiven you."

Salman Khan's message to Bigg Boss

Salman further asked Bigg Boss to not give bits of advice or have friendly chats with the contestants of this season as they don't deserve it. He said, "Izzat raas nahi aati hai inhe. Inko inke haal pe chhod do." (They do like to be respected. Leave them on their own).

Salman mentioned that many contestants across the past season have tasted success because of the show and few have also destroyed their careers.

