Bigg Boss 17, Dec 9 : Salman Khan schools Abhishek Kumar for passing comment on Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 9: This Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 17 was an emotional rollercoaster. The show's host, Salman Khan, wielded the mirror to select contestants. Today's episode focused on Abhishek Kumar as Salman took him to task, imparting a dose of reality. The matter majorly revolved around Abhishek's need to move on from Isha Maviya. Salman also reprimanded Abhishek for passing foul comments on Isha and Samarth Jurel. Munawar Faruqi showed agreement with the Tiger 3 actor, lending support to his perspective.

Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar:

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan continued his conversation with Abhishek regarding his aggressive behavior towards fellow contestants. Salman specifically addressed Abhishek for making an inappropriate comment about his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel.

A video clip was showcased, showing Abhishek engaging in arguments with Isha. In the clip, the Udaariyaan actor also remarked, "Andar andar apne apne makaano mein, chalo andar. Yahape yeh sab nahi chalega, Andar chalo nahi chalega bilkul bhi. Not allowed" (Go inside into your respective rooms, this isn't acceptable here, not even a bit. Not allowed).

The clip also depicted Samarth kissing Isha's belly. Salman expressed disapproval of Abhishek's statement, questioning how he could make such a comment about someone he once deeply loved and now claims to respect.

Watch the promo clip here

Munawar Faruqui backs Salman Khan's perspective

Salman Khan then asks the entire house on who has a close bond with Abhishek Kumar. Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, and Khanzaadi expressed their closeness to Abhishek by raising their hands. Neil shared with Salman how he had advised Abhishek to manage his aggression, drawing a connection with his personal past experiences by saying that he despises being aggressive.

Later, Munawar Faruqui emphasized the result of Abhishek's aggression on his relationships; Salman then poses a question to Munawar, "When somebody does not want you in their life, Munawar, would you want to be a part of their life?" Munawar responds in denial, prompting Abhishek to move on, stating that the train has left the platform.

Salman then takes a stern tone, questioning Abhishek, "Aapko yeh comedy achhi lagti hai?" (Do you enjoy this comedy), "Apne ex-girlfriend aur unke boyfriend ke baare mein baat kar rahe ho" (You're talking about your ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend).

Abhishek then also apologized to Salman Khan. He was afterward seen dwelling on the incident throughout the episode in some corners of the house.

