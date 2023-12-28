Bigg Boss 17: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Mannara Chopra 'Komolika'; Kamya Panjabi says she's obsessed

Bigg Boss 17's former best friends, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui, have now been at loggerheads ever since Ayesha Khan entered the show. In the latest episode, Abhishek Kumar was seen convincing Mannara and Munawar to have a conversation about their differences.

However, the conversation ended abruptly as Rinku Dhawan arrived, and Munawar started talking to her. Mannara got furious at Munawar as he stopped the discussion because of Rinku. She was seen expressing her emotions while talking to Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel and shared with them how offended she was by Munawar's behavior.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Punjabi slam Mannara Chopra:

Now, it seems like Mannara Chopra's behavior has not gone well with many, including Bigg Boss's former contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi. Taking to their Twitter accounts, Devoleena and Kamya called out Mannara's behavior. Devoleena wrote, "Only Komolika vibe from Manara. And no wonder she is maintaining it till now. #BB17 @BiggBoss."

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's tweet here-

Kamya Punjabi also slammed Mannara Chopra as she has been acting differently ever since last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She wrote, "Oh god, weekend ke vaar ka bhugtaan ab full week karna padega! This woman is going on n on n on. Jealousy n frustration toh hai hi, she is obssessed too, her only topic of discussion is Munawar n Ayesha bas karo bore ho gaye..!!! @ColorsTV #BB17."

Take a look at Kamya Punjabi's tweet here-

For the uninformed, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan sided with Mannara Chopra and slammed several inmates, including Munawar Faruqui. The hot called out the inmates for not consoling and supporting Mannara when she was at her lowest phase after Ayesha Khan entered. Post this, Mannara and Munawar argued several times but were unable to solve their issues.

During their latest interaction, Mannara Chopra told Munawar she was not okay with him taking a stand for Ayesha Khan. She told him she would argue with Ayesha whenever he supported her. Munawar refused to accept Mannara's demand, saying he would support Ayesha and speak for her if she was not wrong.

