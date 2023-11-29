Bigg Boss 17: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Panjabi take jibe at Isha Malviya for calling Khanzaadi 'liar'

Bigg Boss 17 is getting intense with each passing week, and contestants have been striving hard to survive in the game till the finale. In a recent episode of the show, Isha Malviya was seen calling Khanzaadi 'jhutti' (lier) after the latter claimed to be sick. Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi have been quite vocal about their opinions and thoughts about the current Bigg Boss contestants.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi take jibe at Isha Malviya:

After the episode went on air, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared her opinion about Isha Malviya on her Twitter handle and took a jibe at the 19-year-old. The actress wrote, "Imagine isha is saying khanzaadi jhooti hai. Irony (laughing emoticons) #BB17." Agreeing to Devoleena's statement, Kamya also shared a tweet taking a jibe at Isha. Kamya tweeted, "Wahi main bhi soch rahi thi (laughing emoticons)."

Take a look at Devoleena and Kamya's tweets here-

For the unversed, Kamya Panjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were taking a jibe at Isha as she lied about being in a relationship with Samarth Jurel when he entered the show as a wild card contestant. Isha firmly denied being in a relationship with him and lied to Abhishek Kumar as well.

Initially, Isha was in complete denial until Ankita Lokhande convinced her to speak the truth. She then confirmed dating Samarth.

Why did Isha call Khanzaadi 'lier'?

For the unversed, Khanzaadi broke down in tears during the weekend ka vaar episode on Bigg Boss 17. She claimed that her physical health is constantly discussed on the show, triggering her to talk about it. She locked herself in the bathroom and started crying inconsolably. Ankita Lokhande and Anurag Dobhal went to her to console her, but she refused to listen and wanted to take a voluntary exit.

Salman Khan then lost his calm at Khanzaadi after she walked away amidst the ongoing episode. Later, Salman confirmed that her reports were checked and medical assistance was being provided to her. The host scolded Ankita for supporting Khanzaadi's behavior.

This incident became the topic of discussion for Bigg Boss contestants. While talking to her co-contestants, Isha had called Khanzaadi 'lier' and mentioned that she was faking her illness.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Not Salman Khan but Karan Johar to host Weekend Ka Vaar this week